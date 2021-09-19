Legendary RPG Titan Quest and Jagged Alliance can be yours forever on Steam; Desperados III is free ⋆

Since its launch in 2006, Titan Quest won a good number of players among the hack & slash genre enthusiasts. In 2016, on the occasion of its tenth anniversary, the title was relaunched as part of an “Anniversary Edition”, offering graphical improvements and optimizations based on the base game and its Immortal expansion. Now, in celebration of THQ Nordic’s Tenth Anniversary, Titan Quest and Jagged Alliance can be yours forever on Steam. Also, Desperados III can be played for free this weekend.

Titan Quest is considered one of the “best Diablo-like games of all time”, and because of that, taking advantage of this promotion is indispensable for lovers of hack & slash RPG games. Titan Quest Anniversary Edition will be available for permanent redemption via Steam until September 24th. The version, however, does not bring the latest expansions of the game, Ragnarok and Atlantis, however, there is a package that includes both expansions that can be purchased at half price (R$ 53.70) for the next few days.

As for Jagged Alliance, here we have a classic turn-based strategy game originally released in 2004. The title available on Steam, it’s a virtually untouched version, although it includes the independent Deadly Games expansion. Like Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition, Jagged Alliance can also be purchased for free until September 24th. To redeem them, all you need to do is login to your account on the platform, visit the game pages and click on “Add to Account”.

