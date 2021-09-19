Lil Nas X raps outrageous and round pop on ‘Montero’, best album of the year so far; G1 Heard | Song

“I’m trying to get laid, man, fuck the little talk,” sings Lil Nas X on “Scoop,” song from her debut album. “Montero” is all like this: straight forward. In an era of concept albums, pretentious and infinite, the concept here is not to break the listener’s patience and sing outrageous rap with round pop.

It was never luck, it was always talent

With 15 tracks in just over forty minutes, the rapper laughs last in the face of someone who thought he was just a short joke with the country-rap hit “Old Town Road” from 2018. It wasn’t an accidental phenomenon. . He shows that he has mastered the alchemy of pop like few others do today.

The title comes from the rapper’s real name, Montero Lamar Hill. In the first track, also called “Montero”, he sings bluntly about his homosexuality. In the clip, he picks up a fight with the church and even Nike. There’s outrage and good humor – but musically it’s serious.

The confessional verses impress in “Dead right now”. The theme is beaten in rap: fake people who didn’t give morals before success. But he even includes his parents on the list and says his mother never loved her – among today’s passionate MCs, it’s hard to find something so touching and well narrated.

There’s a lot of steady rap with a killer chorus – so he knows the way to “Old Town Road” well. And it’s all straightforward, no frills: the heartbreaking riff of “Industry baby” and heavy-handed partnerships with Doja Cat on “Scoop” and Megan Thee Stallion on “Dollar Sign Slime.”

He offers in a concentrated version what his colleagues Drake and Kanye West have dripped in diluted doses this year. And it has impressive versatility: from Elton John piano to emo guitar; from euphoric rap to delicate pop.

“Montero” is one revelation after another. For example: “That’s what I want” sounds like The Smiths playing Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” “Sun goes down” and “Void” have strong vocals and are at the same time vulnerable to moving songs (“I feel small as salt in the sea lately,” he sings).

“Lost in the Citadel” could be as much a punk pop hit in the 2000s as a synthpop hit in the 80s. “One of me” has that Elton John piano and a punk pop face. The emo attire is even more explicit on the guitar of “Life after Salem”.