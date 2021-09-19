Line-up: Corinthians links Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes for the first time | corinthians

The waiting for the loyal fans is nearing its end. For the first time, Corinthians’ top four reinforcements for this season have been linked to a game. Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes may debut together this Sunday, against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena.

The match is valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão and takes place at 18:15 (GMT).

Of the quartet, only Willian has not (re)debuted for Corinthians yet. He would play last week, against Atlético-GO, but ended up vetoed at the last minute by determination of Anvisa. After serving quarantine, having been in the UK, the attacking midfielder is free to play.

Renato Augusto was out of the last match due to muscle pain, but he’s already recovered and should be back in the starting lineup.

Other returns on the list of related for this Sunday are Jô (out of the last game to resolve personal issues), Gil (returns after suspension) and Luan (recovered from adductor muscle pain).

A possible line-up for Corinthians to face América-MG is: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; jo.

Once again, coach Sylvinho will not be able to count on midfielder Adson. He is still recovering from a trauma suffered in his left leg in the game against Athletico-PR, almost a month ago. In training this Saturday, the young man participated in the warm-up with the group and then did some strength work at the gym.

Midfielders Roni (ligament sprain in the right knee) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical review of the left knee) are the other players missing from Timon for the match.

According to information released by Corinthians, Sylvinho led a tactical work in a small field on the eve of the duel against América-MG. Afterwards, the coach performed another tactical activity to adjust the athletes’ positioning and movement in different game situations. Finally, he rehearsed offensive and defensive set pieces.

Corinthians enters the round with 28 points, in sixth place.

Check out Corinthians related to the match against América-MG:

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Midfielders: Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier

Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jo, Roger Guedes

