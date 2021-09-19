LinkedIn has 5 free courses on the most in-demand skills on the market; know how to access

(Pixabay)

SÃO PAULO – In the face of an increasingly competitive job market, any skill improvement that the professional develops today can be a differential. Learn a new language, or take a programming course, or even a specific course in the area of ​​expertise.

However, what has been calling the attention of recruiters are soft skills, or interpersonal skills. According to Milton Beck, LinkedIn’s general director for Latin America, behavioral skills were already important before the pandemic, but now they have become indispensable.

“Professionals need to be prepared and willing to relearn the dynamics of the work environment. On the other hand, companies must rethink their offices beyond simply physical space. They will be places of exchange, where people will get to know the organizational culture and will have the possibility of learning by watching others perform their functions”, says the executive.

In a recent report the InfoMoney detailed the most important behavioral skills for the professional today, according to LinkedIn.

And a LinkedIn survey, published last Thursday (17), asked more than 1,000 professionals who have had the experience of telecommuting what skills they consider most important in the event of a return to the offices, even if partial – the hybrid model has been touted as the main format in the post-pandemic era.

See the results:

Communication (57%)

Emotional intelligence (45%)

Continuous learning (36%)

Adaptability (33%)

Creativity (33%)

free courses

In order to help professionals to develop at a time when soft skills are on the rise, LinkedIn provided free courses based on the skills most in demand today and also in line with those that the workers themselves consider most important.

Courses can be taken until October 15, 2021 at no cost to the professional and in a fully online format. There is no registration or registration process to access it, just click on the links.

Check out:

The Body Language of Leadership, by Carol Kinsey Goman

Discover the importance of body language for leaders by exploring simple and effective tips on communicating with gestures and posture; Leadership with Emotional Intelligence, by Britt Andreatta

Learn how to develop emotional intelligence to perform better when leading teams, working with peers, and managing relationships with superiors; Strategic Thinking, by Dorie Clark

Discover how to use strategic thinking when giving direction to your teams and looking for solutions to business problems; How to Communicate with Confidence, by Jeff Ansell

Learn how to appear more confident, use your body and language to better express ideas, and overcome anxiety; Management of High Potential Professionals, by Sara Canaday

Understand the prospects and motivations of high-potential professionals to meet their expectations and provide the appropriate level of support and development they need.

