Liziane Gutierrez drinks them all and can’t stand up

The model Liziane Gutierrez came even willing to throw herself in The Farm 2021. The peon took them all during the Tik Tok Party, held at dawn this Saturday (18), and could barely stand up. She had to be supported by her fellow inmates.

The drinking started right at the beginning of the party, when she cried a lot while the inmates made a toast without her. MC Gui and Rico Melquiades noticed and went to welcome the girl. “Nobody likes me”, lamented. The two participants tried to justify it, but Lizi continued to claim that she is being excluded by the house.

Then, at another time, Liziane fell to the ground and was helped by Rico and Valentina. Medrado tried to advise his friend. “I’m lost”, cried. “We will find each other, then. I can help you find yourself”, replied the rapper.

Liziane Gutierrez is famous for leading polemics in the celebrity press. She gained more prominence recently after cursing military police for being expelled from a clandestine party, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in São Paulo. The model is also known internationally after participating in a plastic surgery reality show.