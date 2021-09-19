Look by Juliana Paes: actress wears a t-shirt and trendy sneakers. Photos

Juliana Paes was photographed at Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, this Friday night (17). In tune with trends in beachwear, the actress wore a shirt with muscle tee sleeves – modeling that emphasizes and raises the shoulders, bringing out a cool look – and a jacket. Juliana completed the look with a handbag by the Dior brand, valued at just over R$ 17,000, and the iconic Air Jordan, by Nike.

Juliana Paes puts clothes for sale on the web

Earlier, Juliana opened its own online detachment store. The actress made a clean in your closet to sell your designer clothes and will raise money for charities. Among the pieces in the artist’s closet, there are party dresses, casual clothes and beachwear.

The cheapest look is shorts by the Zara brand worth R$60. Juliana has gathered around 160 pieces from her personal collection. There are clothes from Animale, Le Lis Blanc, Rosa Chá, among other brands. The most expensive unit is a long dress worth R$450 – the starting price was R$500.

Actress asks for help for followers

In Instagram Stories, Juliana talked about the desire to donate all the money raised. “I just posted my little store and it’s already a success. And why not take advantage of all this sales success? I had an idea. I’m already preparing a new batch [de roupas] to send,” he began.

“And I want to revert all sales to Craque do Amanhã, an institution that I already help, participate and am a godmother, and to Pequenos Anjos. ? So we can help too,” he requested.

Craque do Amanhã is an educational and socio-sporting project created by players Vagner Love and Paulo Henrique Ganso.

Juliana Paes details her relationship with the fashion world

Juliana Paes is a fashion and style icon! In a recent interview, the actress commented your relationship with the fashion world.

“I’ve never had such a healthy relationship with fashion as I have today. In the sense, first of all, I feel like a person with a more conscious consumption, I don’t keep buying uncontrollably. I think this is also an awareness that we’ve been gaining with more information and the internet that makes us understand that we do not need this rampant consumption,” he said.