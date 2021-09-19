Lorena Improta shows her baby’s face and asks if she was already born

Dancer Lorena Improta can give birth to her first daughter with Léo Santana at any time

The dancer Lorena Improta and the singer Leo Santana are about to become parents! Little Liz, the couple’s first child, can be born at any time, since Lorena is 39 weeks pregnant, which is equivalent to nine months.

Now, Lorena Improta explained that her baby is not yet born! And that while the little one doesn’t arrive, she and Léo Santana went for an ultrasound exam to see her. “Dads look forward to going to see Liz while she doesn’t come into our arms,” commented the dancer on her way to the ultrasound.

Lorena also talked about a curious change that is taking place in this final stretch of pregnancy, she said that she is losing weight. “Good morning my people, let’s go see Liz! As you know I haven’t given birth yet, so let’s see if everything is right with her and choose clothes that still fit the person, because nothing else does. What’s happening to me down the stretch? I’m losing weight, I’m losing weight, Liz is gaining weight, but I’m losing weight, I don’t know why, I’m eating like a jackdaw,” she said.

She also said: “This end of pregnancy I’m crazy about chocolate! It’s harder now because she’s got her little foot, her knee, right on my rib! And then there is an agony! They say I need to eat dates now that it’s good for labor, do I like it? No…but let’s eat…”.

When you see your daughter’s face on the 39-week ultrasound, Lorena Improta reported that the baby was already tight in the belly. “People, the nose is touching, it’s all wrinkled, the little hands under the chin, the most beautiful thing, my daughter! Daughter can arrive! Liz is all crushed! Wanting to leave soon!”, she said.

Netizens were nothing but praise for little Liz. “How beautiful! God is very perfect!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “The most beautiful thing in this world!”. A netizen also commented: “What a beautiful baby! Come Liz!”.

