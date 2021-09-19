Luciano do Valle’s grandson dies after being shot during robbery in São Paulo – São Paulo

SÃO PAULO – Grandson of sports narrator Luciano do Valle, the commercial manager Lucas do Valle died aged 29 on Friday night, 17, after being shot in the head during a robbery. The crime took place on the morning of Wednesday, 15, in the Ipiranga district, south of São Paulo.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) of the State of São Paulo, the commercial manager arrived to work at Rua Gama Lobo, in Ipiranga, when he was approached around 6:30 am on Wednesday by two men who were on a motorbike.

After announcing a robbery, they shot Lucas and fled—one of them on the motorcycle and the other using the victim’s car. Later, it was discovered that the vehicle was abandoned in Rua do Lago, Vila Nair neighborhood.

Military police officers were called and, when they arrived at the scene of the crime, they found the commercial manager dressed up and lying on the sidewalk. He was rescued and taken to Hospital São Paulo, where he was hospitalized in a serious condition in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Lucas did not resist the injuries and died on Friday night, 17.

The case was registered as an attempted robbery and is being investigated through a police inquiry at the 17th Police Department (Ipiranga). “The police team takes steps to identify the perpetrators of the crime,” the SSP reported.

Through social networks, Lucas’ mother, journalist Alessandra do Valle, made a post in honor of her son. “Go in peace my light! Your mother loves you unconditionally!”, he wrote.

Luciano do Valle

Considered one of the greatest narrators in the country’s history, Luciano do Valle died aged 66 in April 2014. He suffered a heart attack while flying to a broadcast on Band, a station that he turned into the “Canal do Sport” in the 1980s.