Luciano Szafir reports terror in a hospital with Covid-19: “I shudder to speak”

Luciano Szafir spoke about the long period he was hospitalized, with complications from Covid-19, in an interview released this Sunday (19). The 52-year-old actor and presenter was intubated in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), in a serious condition. Today, he lives with a colostomy bag and after-effects from treatments at the hospital.

In testimony to the newspaper Extra, Luciano Szafir, who spent nearly a month in hospital, stated that he was afraid of dying several times. The worst episode was the one in which he had cardiac arrhythmia. “It makes me shiver to even talk. I woke up at two in the morning not understanding why there were so many doctors around me. I looked at the monitor and my heart rate reached 180”, he said.

“The nurse told me to hold her hand when she gave me medicine and said: ‘It’s going to get better, but first it’s going to get a lot worse.’ At the same time, I felt a burning sensation, like lava inside my body. The heartbeat increased, I heard the ‘piii’ and saw the trace on the monitor. It’s like in the movies. I thought: I’m going to die in the next few seconds. Then they restart, like on a computer, and the heartbeat came back little by little.” Luciano Szafir

The famous also spoke of the support of his wife, Luhanna Melloni, mother of his two children, David, 8 years old, and Mikael, 6 years old. I think the older one had a perception that it was serious”, he reported. In addition to the little ones, he is the father of Sasha, 23, a result of his relationship with Xuxa in the 1990s.