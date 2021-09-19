macabre partnership

“We will start the hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin protocol. Please DO NOT INFORM THE PATIENT or FAMILY family about the medication or the program”.

The Prevent Senior scandal revealed by GloboNews, in which the health plan concealed from patients that they would be subjected to experiments with a “covid kit” to assess the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, and then concealed their deaths, bloodstains. hands of the President of the Republic.

The article reveals that the president’s informal advisors, those who were part of the absurd “parallel cabinet”, were fully aware of the operator’s abusive and criminal practices. So much so that there was a pact for Prevent Senior to be shielded from criticism.

The report also reveals that Nise Yamaguchi, the oncologist who even flirted with the position of Minister of Health, frequently visited the headquarters of the plan to supervise and “align” the early treatments given to patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

These are the people Jair Bolsonaro has trusted. It was with these people that Jair Bolsonaro met. It was through these practices and these studies that Jair Bolsonaro further strengthened his narrative that there was a miraculous treatment capable of saving lives, spreading disinformation and false news that demonstrably led to the death of thousands of Brazilians.

On April 18, 2020, in your profile of Twitter, Bolsonaro cited figures favorable to the treatment with hydroxychloroquine, hinted that the drug saves lives and praised the statistics brought by the CEO and owner of Prevent Senior, Fernando Parrillo. The enthusiasm at the end of the message is criminally irresponsible: “the study will be published soon!”.

in one of your lives, Jair even received the operator’s executive director, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, so that he could talk about “clarifying data and pro-activity against covid”.

The president’s sons, those to whom he will never deny a filet mignon nor will he shy away from interfering with COAF and the Federal Police, reinforced the chorus in favor of Prevent Senior.

not yet Twitter, senator Flávio Bolsonaro also praised Prevent Senior, citing the “protocol” that would have reduced the use of respirators. In a tone of indignation, Flávio criticized the SUS for not having been interested in asking the operator what medicines were being used.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, always on the same social network, publicly congratulated the health plan for “serious research, carried out with science and not with politics disguised as medicine”.

Jair’s denial is not surprising. Over the past few months, there has been mockery of the seriousness of the disease, attempts to circumvent official data and attacks on measures that sought to reduce contagion, such as the use of masks and social distance. Even the vaccine was a source of outrage.

This time, however, a new element emerges: the explicit endorsement of pickaxes that profited while people died without knowing they were being manipulated like guinea pigs. With the refinement of having their deaths masked later.

It is a horrifying crime, reminiscent of Nazi practices and needs to be investigated as rigorously as possible so that those responsible are brought to justice.

Forgetting those who, during the biggest health crisis in a hundred years, endorsed quackery, however, would do the country a huge disservice. Both immediate, allowing opportunistic repositioning of those who until yesterday disdained the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Brazilians, and from a historical point of view.

It is essential to ensure that the next generations, as they focus on this tragic moment in our history, know who was on the side of science, supporting the experts, and who saw in the fight for survival against a deadly virus the chance to consolidate in power, to fight ideological clashes and even to make money. The Bolsonaros, especially the President of the Republic, are in the second group.

After all, impeachment would be too little for Jair. And the defeat in 2022 will be too.