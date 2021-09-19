Maeve Actress May Leave Sex Education After Season 3

In Sex Education, one of the most popular characters is Maeve, the daring young woman played by Emma Mackey. It’s hard to imagine the British series without her, but rumors and claims indicate that the star will not be part of the Season 4 cast. The actress herself spoke about the subject in a recent interview.

Season 3 of Sex Education brought major twists to Maeve’s story, especially in her relationship with Otis and his family.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Although Netflix has not yet renewed Sex Education for its 4th year, it seems that the platform will give the green light to produce more episodes. After all, the series is one of the most popular in streaming.

We show below everything that Emma Mackey talked about her possible departure from Sex Education; check it out below.

Emma Mackey’s departure from Sex Education

Sex Education’s Season 3 plot offers an interesting outlet for the character of Emma Mackey, offering the actress the opportunity to choose between returning for Season 4 or leaving the cast altogether.

In the penultimate scene of Year 3, Maeve reveals to Otis that she’s going to spend time in the United States. The protagonist asks her the status of the relationship, and Maeve just says “we’ll have to see this when I get back.”

At the very last moment of the season, Maeve appears on a bus that passes the sign “You’re leaving Moordale. Check back often”.

In other words, Sex Education leaves the way open for a real farewell to Maeve, while still holding out hope for the character’s return.

When Otis asks Maeve if the farewell is goodbye, the character says it’s just a “goodbye”.

In an interview with Hunger, Emma Mackey talked about Maeve’s future in Sex Education, and confirmed that she may not return as the character.

“It’s a very complicated decision. Sex Education is such a current and popular show, and its cast is phenomenal. I genuinely care about them all, and have made lifelong friends on the show. It was like we grew up together. But I can’t be 17 for the rest of my life”, commented the star.

Macky admits that age can make it difficult for him to play Maeve. Although she plays a high school student, the French-British actress is 25 years old.

The actress chose not to reveal whether or not to return in season 4 of Sex Education. Instead, he opted to celebrate the character’s impact,

“There is something very powerful about her. I’m only realizing this after a little distance. She made a big impact on a lot of people,” commented Mackey.

For the future of her career, Emma Mackey has a big dream: to become a filmmaker.

“I’m completely seduced by the idea of ​​writing a movie, designing a story, participating in all stages of production, choosing a crew and everything. But I don’t know if I’m ready for it,” said the actress.

Season 3 of Sex Education is available on Netflix.