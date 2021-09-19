Man Leaves Job and Gets Paid Thousands of Coins in Mayonnaise Bucket | Unusual World

reproduction Payment in coins inside a mayonnaise bucket

For weeks, a former employee of a restaurant in Dublin (Ireland) had struggled to collect his last paycheck after leaving his job. Payment of fees at the university where he studied was late.

Until the old (and irate) boss decided to honor the commitment: he left a bucket of mayonnaise (without the product) at the door of Rian Keogh’s house with thousands of 5-cents.

The bucket weighed almost 30 kilos, said the “Daily Star”.

Rian posted on Twitter a conversation he had with his former boss. In it, the Irishman insisted that he receive the money.

“I’ll have every penny for you on Tuesday,” countered the former boss, adding if he could pay cash since he didn’t have Rian’s bank account details to make a deposit.

The story recalls the case of Andreas Flaten, which took place in March. Dissatisfied with Andreas’ resignation, his former boss at a mechanic shop in Fayetteville (Georgia, USA) decided to retaliate: he paid the last salary owed to the mechanic (US$915, or R$5,189, for 15 days of work) with only 1 cent coins. All of them smeared with grease. There were no less than 91,500 coins!