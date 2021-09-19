Manchester United idol Rio Ferdinand ‘pulls the ear’ of Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘I’d tell him to stay seated’

Former defender Rio Ferdinand didn’t like an attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo during the Manchester United’s loss to Young Boys, last Tuesday, by UEFA Champions League.

After being replaced halfway through the 2nd half by coach Ole Gunnar Solskajer, CR7 was left standing in the reserve bench sector, giving several instructions to the team and acting almost as if he were a 2nd “coach”.

Remember that this is not the 1st time in his career that he has done this. In the 2016 Euro Cup final, for example, he left the final between Portugal and France injured at 10 of the 1st time, and then spent the rest of the match standing at the edge of the field “sharing” the command with coach Fernando Santos.

For Ferdinand, however, Ronaldo has to respect the limits in this situation.

“If I’m the coach, I have to be totally honest: I would send Cristiano to sit down,” said the “Red Devils” idol during a comment on the channel’s broadcast. BT Sport.

Despite this, the former defender said he understands CR7’s attitude, as the Portuguese is “passionate” for the game.

“I understand what he does. People say, ‘Oh, he’s looking to show up for the crowd.’ hold on,” he explained.

“And if to win he thinks he has to stand beside the coach, shouting instructions, etc., then that will be the case. (In Solskjaer’s case) If you have someone of that stature in the football world on your side, like you are you going to fight him?” he asked.

Cristiano’s instructions, however, came to nothing, as Lingard, the very player who replaced him, made a fatal mistake in the last move of the game and backed the wrong ball, giving the winning goal to Young Boys as a gift.