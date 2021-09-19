Manchester United prepares a ‘boat’ with seven players to hire a rival’s ‘dream steering wheel’, says the newspaper

O Manchester United was one of the highlights of the last transfer window, with the starring signings of Varane, Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition, the cast remained ‘intact’, with no big exits.

This Sunday (19), the Red Devils are going to London to face the West Ham for the fifth round of Premier League. The match is an attraction with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Click here and see more information.

But for January, the club’s top management, together with Solskjaer, are thinking of cleaning up the squad, with a ‘boat’ with seven players who can be negotiated to hire a new big name.

According to the tabloid the sun, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot and the duo signed last season Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek would make up that list.

None of these seven athletes are currently part of the Norwegian coach’s starting lineup and could easily be replaced by the club in future windows, in addition to the team being able to make room in the payroll.

The money from the sales could be reinvested in the signing of defensive midfielder Declan Rice, a revelation for West Ham and the England team. Hammers, however, would not give up the athlete easily, which would cause the need to make money from athlete sales.

If the deal goes through, this would be a ‘hat’ on the rival Chelsea, who has been monitoring Rice’s situation for a few seasons and would like to count on her service. In addition, the steering wheel is a personal friend of Mason Mount, a highlight of the Blues.