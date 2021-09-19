Manny Pacquiao confirms candidacy for President of the Philippines | boxing

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao announced on Sunday (19) his candidacy for the presidency of his country in the 2022 elections, ending months of speculation about his political fate.

“The time has come, we are ready to face the challenge,” declared the 42-year-old Filipino boxing star, who accepted to be a candidate for a dissident faction of President Rodrigo Duterte’s party.

Pacquiao, known as “Pac Man”, is the only boxer who has been world champion in eight different weight divisions, and is an inexhaustible source of pride for Filipinos.

The boxer decided to apply a few weeks after his last professional fight, when he was defeated on August 22, in Las Vegas, by the Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

Manny Pacquiao entered politics in 2010, when he was elected as a deputy, before becoming a senator in 2016. He generated controversy for his statements in favor of the death penalty and hostile to homosexuality.

But he is very popular in his country, where his generosity and his path to success, having been born in extreme poverty, arouse great admiration.

As a child, he lived on the streets before launching himself into professional boxing in January 1995 with a purse of 1,000 pesos, just over $20. Then he managed to amass a fortune of over $500 million.