Marcos Mion asks for Galisteu’s support after criticism at the presentation of ‘A Fazenda 13’

On social networks, many followers thought that the presenter wanted to follow the style of her predecessor by changing, for example, ‘fazendola’ to ‘fazendox’

Photo Montage/Reproduction/Record Marcos Mion supported Adriane Galisteu, new presenter of ‘A Fazenda’



Adriane Galisteu is being criticized by the public of “The Farm 13”, from TV Record. On social networks, many followers thought the presenter wanted to follow the style of Marcos Mion, its predecessor, when changing, for example, “fazendola” for “fazendox”. This Saturday afternoon, 18, however, Mion asked the reality show viewers to have more patience with the former model. “It’s normal for her to try to find out what her ‘The Farm’ is like, right? Let’s support… It’s good that you record this, pass it on, because that’s my opinion. We have to support her, give her a chance to find her own language and her ‘The Farm’. We have to be thrilled and supporting her”, said the current presenter of “Cauldron of Mion”, from Rede Globo, in ‘live’ made on Instagram.

Before the show’s debut, Marcos Mion had already wished Galisteu good luck, who is making his debut. “I want to wish good luck to my friend of more than 20 years, excellent communicator, Adriane Galisteu, in charge of Feitola! I remember that she always followed the program as a fan, asking me to go to Itapecerica to meet it live, so God bless her moment!”, wrote Mion, on her social networks. Wasting no time, Adriane responded by saying she was a fan of her friend. “My dear friend Mion, you know I’m your fan and I’ll debut today happy with your message.”