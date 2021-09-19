Mário Bittencourt explains long contract with Roger and comments on his resignation

In a press conference this Friday afternoon, at CT Carlos Castilho, the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt commented for the first time on the resignation of coach Roger Machado and explained the reason why he chose to make a long contract with the coach. Unlike usual, which is a year, Tricolor signed for two seasons, until the end of 2022.

– Our planning is always for the medium and long term. When we brought in Odair, he asked us for a two-year contract, and we gave him one. He did a great job and we lost him in the middle of the job because it was a short contract. As we like to work for the long term, we wanted to make a longer contract with the next coach, of two years, because, even though we let the coach go in the middle, we believe in long-term work. About Roger, we were afraid that, if the work was successful, we would lose a coach like we lost Odair. It was a way of providing security for the longevity of the work. Fines were issued that were completely unrealistic. The values ​​are not true. There was a fine for his departure, we made a deal halfway through, it’s within our flow. Just so you know, we just paid off Fernando Diniz, who left in 2019, some things about Odair’s termination, labor rights, we are paying monthly. Let’s pay Roger’s fine in installments – he explained.

