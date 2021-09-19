Matt Reeves celebrates Batman Day with photo from editing room

Matt Reeves, director of The batman, shared a photo of the upcoming DC movie editing room to celebrate the batman day, this Saturday (18). The image shows him sitting, working, and reveals a scene of the Dark Knight played by Robert Pattinson using the hero’s traditional ejectable hook. See below.

“Wow, I’ve been away for so long. Just poking my head out of the editing room for a moment to say Happy Batman Day! I can’t wait to share so much more with you four weeks from now at the DC FanDome. Sorry about the messy desk.”, wrote Reeves.

The Batman recordings were completed in March this year, with re-recordings taking place in June. Matt Reeves’ film went through some complications during its production, including delays caused by the pandemic and the fact that Robert Pattinson was infected by the pandemic. Covid-19 during filming.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul damage, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell, the batman is driven by Matt Reeves. The film, which would debut in 2021, was postponed by Warner and now only hits theaters in March 4, 2022.

Batman Day will be celebrated in Brazil, with tributes to the character in São Paulo, and worldwide by DC Comics with the launch of the anthology Batman: The World, which will show the hero traveling through several cities around the planet, including the capital of São Paulo, and will feature scriptwriters and local artists. The Brazilian portion of the magazine is signed by Carlos Estefan (road map), Pedro Mauro (internal art and cover), Fabi Marques (color) and Marcelo Maiolo (cover color). The anthology is distributed in Brazil by panini and can now be purchased on the publisher’s website.