Medallion excites Diniz at Vasco and becomes the coach’s ‘trusted man’ in the starting lineup

The Vascão commander likes the athlete’s game profile, praised the player at the press conference and should play his role in the next games

Vasco tries to meet in the season and, therefore, the board chose to Fernando Diniz after leaving Lisca. The current commander of the Rio de Janeiro club did not do a good job at Santos, but he was seen as the best option in the market and the deal was soon closed. Against CRB, the team was different and could have won the game if they didn’t lose so many goals.

The next commitment from Vasco is against Cruzeiro, this Sunday (19), in São Januário. it’s a confrontation very difficult, but very important for Gigante da Colina, who needs to win and keep alive the dream of reaching the G-4 of the Brazilian Series B Championship. -attacker Marquinhos Gabriel.

As informed by the “Everyday The Throw!”, the player remains important at Vasco, now with Diniz. It was like that with the other two coaches: Lisca and Marcelo Cabo. At the press conference, the current coach highly praised the medallion and defined its best game characteristics.

“I think Marquinhos is not slow, he is a volume player. It has assistance characteristics, it has technique, it offered itself, it came to get the game. In my eye, it must be the one that ran the most in the game (against CRB). This stigma of slow we have to look more carefully”, explained.

The Vascão commander revealed that he tried to take the player to other clubs he has worked for: “Marquinhos has a lot to offer. I’ve already tried to take it to other clubs and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun here.‘, added.