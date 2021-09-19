Meet the new characters and know what to expect from the story

The long-awaited battle between Kratos and Thor takes place at the glorious end of the Norse saga.

Last Wednesday (8), the Sony finally released the first trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, one of its most anticipated releases of 2022. The game arrives for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 showing the ultimate adventure of Kratos and Atreus in Nordic lands. After the events of the last game, the end of the world is near and the Greek duo will do everything to stop it.

In addition to the amazing scenes shown in the trailer, there were many news on social media. In a brief interview, the director Eric Williams revealed a little bit of what we can expect from the story, while the art director Raf Grassetti announced the official look of new characters. So you don’t miss a thing, we’ve prepared a story summarizing everything you need to know about God of War: Ragnarok, starting with the trailer.

God of War: Ragnarok Trailer

What happened in God of War (2018)?

Before embarking on the final showdown of God of War: Ragnarok, it is important to remember the most important points of God of War (2018), which started the saga of Kratos in Norse mythology. So here’s a brief explanation. Have spoilers, but it’s crucial to understand the story of the upcoming game.

Well, after being mortally wounded by Zeus at the end of God of War 3, Kratos leaves Ancient Greece to recover further north. There, he rebuilds his family with the giantess laufey and has a son named Atreus. After a while living happily, his wife ends up dying and leaves one last wish: father and son need to scatter their ashes on the top of the highest mountain in all the kingdoms.

Kratos’ power ends up attracting unwanted attention from Baldur, son of Odin and God of Light. He was tasked to finish off Kratos in the name of the Father of All and after many battles, ends up being killed by the God of War. His only weakness was a mistletoe, which Atreus innocently shot one of his arrows.

With Baldur’s death, Kratos aroused the wrath of freya, his mother, and started the Fimbulwinter, the eternal winter that symbolizes the arrival of Ragnarok. In the end they reached the mountains of Jotunheim, where they finally carried out Laufey’s order. The game ends with a shocking revelation: Atreus was known among the giants as Loki, the God of Cheating.

What to expect from God of War: Ragnarok?

Like God of War: Ragnarok will be the last game of Nordic Saga, the war against Asgard it’s inevitable. This time it will be possible to explore all the nine kingdoms Nordics freely, including Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard, in the skin of Kratos. Atreus and Mimir will continue by your side, recruiting allies to fight by your side against the wrath of the Aesir.

It is quite clear from the trailer which clues left by the previous game will guide the journey of God of War: Ragnarok. As the icy winds of the Fimbulwinter advance, Kratos decides to hide Atreus in a remote forest, to protect him from Freya’s overwhelming revenge. She has personal reasons for wanting the boy dead and will stop at nothing! Once an ally, Freya promises to be one of the game’s biggest villains.

But Atreus doesn’t care about the dangers he has to face. He respects Kratos, but is determined to find out more about the significance of his giant heritage as Loki, regardless of the consequences. This thirst for answers can trigger some of the game’s main battles, such as fighting the fire giant. Surt that happens at the beginning of Ragnarok in Norse mythology.

Reluctantly, Kratos agrees that they need allies for what is to come. Especially after Mimir’s warning that “Odin has cards up his sleeve that you dare not imagine”. So part of the game will involve the trio going in search of the ancient Norse God of War, Tyr, which is mentioned numerous times in the previous game when everyone believed he was dead.

In the midst of all this, getting closer and closer to war again, Kratos will need to strike a balance between being a good father to Atreus — calm, wise, kind — and the violent general that Ragnarok needs — brash and violent.

For the director, this game is the story of “a father and a son on a journey facing problems of clinging to things and knowing how to leave behind.” So, to overcome the challenges along the way, Kratos will need to learn to give in to Atreus’s will and accept the most painful parts of his past that can help protect his future.

Characters

We’ve talked about a lot of characters that will be in this epic saga, but you might be wondering who all these people are. So let’s discuss the main characters of God of War: Ragnarok.

Kratos

Kratos took the title of the Greek God of War by force from Ares, in revenge for the plan that ruined his family. He carries the ashes of his first wife and deceased daughter in his body as a reminder of all he lost. He is known for his aggressiveness and strong temper, but the years have made him wise and he is determined to change to better educate his new son, Atreus.

Atreus

Atreus is a Greek demigod with giant blood, son of Kratos and Laufey. He is a sweet boy with exceptional communication skills, able to touch the heart even of the world serpent, Jormungandr. However, he has outbursts of fury and stubbornness he must learn to control: remnants of his Spartan blood. He recently found out that he was called Loki by the giants, but he doesn’t know what that means.

Angrboda

the mysterious Angrboda , Interpreted by Laya DeLeon Hayes, appears briefly in the trailer. According to the director, she is one of the last survivors of the giants. In the original mythology, she was worshiped by some as the Goddess of Fear and ends up getting involved with Loki to give birth to the monsters that destroy the world in Ragnarok: Hel, jormungand and Fenrir. How will this be explored in the game?

freya

Freya is Odin’s ex-wife, at least in the world of God of War. She is a Vanir goddess, with access to powerful magic, who hides in a forest sanctuary, protecting wildlife. But the death of his son, Baldur, has aroused his fury, and his new goal is to get revenge on Kratos and Atreus for everything they’ve done.

Thor

Thor appears in a post-credit scene in the first game and will be one of the main villains in God of War: Ragnarok. In addition to the death of Baldur, his half brother, Thor is also furious at having lost his two sons to the infamous God of War. He must not rest until he hands Kratos’ head on a platter to Odin.

interpreted by Ryan Hurst, in The Walking Dead and Sounds of Anarchy, Thor is known as the “Greatest Cursed Butcher of the Nine Realms” after having exterminated virtually the entire race. jotun, the giants. This version is much closer to Norse myths than the public is used to: “a big, stocky, redheaded, left-handed and almost hedonistic grown man”, in the words of the director.

carrying the Mjolnir, he proves to be a tremendous enemy, but who knows Kratos will start using his hammer when he is defeated?

Odin

Odin has yet to appear, but he must be the biggest enemy Kratos will face in this final war. The All Father in this version will be “an old man, busy with his own business who does what he wants”, according to Eric Williams. The villain will be the first motion capture job of Richard Schiff, best known for the series West Wing and The Good Doctor.

Durlin

Along with Brok and Sindir, Durlin and your octopus-squid Diner are new merchants in the game that will help you in your search for Tyr. In mythology, he is the brother of the King of the Dwarves and was one of the first dwarves created by the gods directly from the flesh of the fallen giant, Ymir. it will be played by Usman Ally, from the Netflix series Serial Misadventures.

Who is Tyr?

Tyr is the ancient Norse God of War who made peace between gods and giants and was eventually killed. Or at least that’s what everyone believes. The truth is, Tyr is still alive, chained deep in a hidden dungeon.

He promises to be one of the most important figures not only for God of War: Ragnarok, but also for understanding the future of the franchise. That’s because Tyr has traveled between the different mythologies of the world. on a mural in God of War (2018), we see that Tyr knows ways to visit the lands of japanese mythology, celtic and egyptian. The question that remains is: what will be the next mythology that Kratos will visit?

Release date of

So far, there is no set release date for God of War: Ragnarok. Originally, the game was slated to arrive later this year, but has been pushed back to 2022. However, in the new trailer there is no mention of the release window at all, so it’s unclear whether the forecast holds up or if there have been new contingencies that will push the game forward. game beyond expected.

Will it come out on PS4?

At first, God of War: Ragnarok would be exclusive to PlayStation 5, but with pressure from fans the game was confirmed for the Playstation 4. However, if you are interested in updating your version of the game to take advantage of the PS5 improvements, please keep in mind that you will have to pay an additional fee. In the United States, the upgrade will cost 10 dollarss, but there is no information on the national price.

Who is the director?

God of War: Ragnarok will be directed by Eric Williams, a great veteran of Santa Monica Studios. The news came after the PlayStation Showcase, taking many fans by surprise. That’s because the previous game has a very strong signature of Cory Barlog, who turned his personal experience with parenting at the heart of the story.

The move may have shaken the confidence of some, but it shouldn’t. It’s tradition in the studio to change directors with each new title, and knowing that, Ragnarok couldn’t be in better hands. After all, Eric Williams has been in the studio since 2004 and has worked on every game in the franchise. If anyone knows Kratos’ journey well, it’s this guy.

Excited for God of War: Ragnarok? What do you most want to see in this game? Be sure to comment!

