Meet the oldest animal in the world: the Jonathan tortoise

Just 189 years old, Jonathan is considered the oldest living land animal in the world. The turtle of origin from the Seychelles archipelago holds the title for the “Guinness”, the book of records.

Among his achievements are the facts of having lived through two world wars, the Russian Revolution and the passing of 39 US presidents. Furthermore, its existence predates the construction of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in 1887, and the first photograph of a person, in 1838.

Photo dated between 1882 and 1886, shortly after Jonathan arrived on the island of St. Helena Image: Reproduction/Guinness World Records

Born in 1832, Jonathan has lived on the island of St. Helena since 1882, although his possible origin is in Seychelles. He arrived at the scene in his fifties, as a gift to William Gray-Wilson, governor of British Overseas Territory — and has lived in William’s residence ever since.

Investigations by experts indicate that Jonathan is one of the descendants of the giant tortoises that inhabited Seychelles for many years. According to the IUCN Freshwater Turtle Expert Group (International Union for the Conservation of Nature), there are currently only 80 of them still alive on the entire planet.

The life expectancy of these animals is 150 years.

For being even older, the turtle faces some health problems, such as a cataract that compromises its vision and the absence of smell.

In an interview with the “Guinness Book of Records”, the animal’s official veterinarian, Joe Hollins, says that one of the “proofs of its well-being” is the active libido.

“Despite his age, Jonathan still has good libido and is often seen mating with Emma and sometimes Fred,” he told the publication. “Animals are often not particularly gender sensitive.”

Jonathan lives with three other giant tortoises: in addition to his affairs Emma and Fred, there’s also David.

Veterinarian Joe Hollins with Jonathan Image: Reproduction/Guinness World Records

Also according to Joe Hollins, whoever visits St. Helena can go say hello to the nearly bicentennial animal — although some restrictions have been adopted to preserve it. Among your daily habits is sunbathing and a balanced diet. One of his favorite foods is bananas.