Mega Sena 2410 leaves for bet made in Curitiba. See the result!

a bettor of Curitiba earned BRL 12.5 million in Mega Seine 2410. The bet made in the capital shared the R$ 23.5 million prize with another bet made in São Paulo.

The hot lottery, where the winning bet was made is Mada da Sorte, located on Avenida República Argentina, in Vila Izabel. It was a simple bet with six drawn numbers.

The next Mega Sena draw takes place this Wednesday (22) and has the initial jackpot of R$ 3 million as a prize.

Hot foot lottery!

In July 2020, the Mada da Sorte lottery was also chosen by a winner who won the R$ 2.5 million prize for Lotofácil 1992. At the time, the player had also made a simple bet with 16 numbers.

Awards for Curitiba

It is not the first time that the Mega Sena award goes to Curitiba. The city has a history of being hot when it comes to lottery. In October 2017, for example, a bet made in the Novo Mundo neighborhood earned R$ 20 million.

2018 was a year of great emotions for Curitibans. A bet made in the city yielded a prize of R$ 105 million. Another, in October 2018, sent no less than R$20 million to another player’s account. In the year 2019, luck circulated the capital at the turn of the year. A lucky player won, on the first day of the year, the Mega da Virada, which earned R$5.8 million for the account.

Hot Foot Lottery is on the corner of Avenida República Argentina and Rua Coronel Ottoni Macial, in Vila Izabel, in Curitiba, Photo: Reproduction/Google.

