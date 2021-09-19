Minister and secretary exchange barbs on vaccination progress – Open Game

By Adriel Mattos, Guilherme Correia, Gabriela Couto and Caroline Maldonado | 18/09/2021 07:00

Resende and Queiroga on the minister’s last visit to the capital, in July. (Photo: Wagner Guimarães/Archive/Alems)

It’s not GP – Without naming names, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, criticized Mato Grosso do Sul’s stance on the advance of vaccination against covid-19. “This is not a Formula 1 race bet,” he declared, in a publication made on the federal government’s official news website.

It’s for life – In turn, the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, classified the minister’s speech as wrong. “We are not in a Formula 1 race at all. I even think it is a misnomer by the minister. We are in the race to preserve lives”, he said during the periodic live to promote the disease bulletin.

Exchange in Brasilia – Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) officially assumed yesterday (17) the post of coordinator of the federal bench of Mato Grosso do Sul. She takes the place of Nelsinho Trad (PSD), who left after 1 year and 7 months, almost twice as much as regulatory time, extended because of the pandemic.

Accounting – In farewell, Nelsinho recalled the achievements in charge of the group, with R$ 674 million in amendments released to the State. The rendering of accounts was made in the transmission of the position: R$ 258 million have already been paid and there are still R$ 416 million committed that could be paid in the next days or months.

Esplanade Errors – Instead of the classic confusion between Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, the Ministry of Tourism released Minister Gilson Machado’s agenda in Bonito with a very unusual error. The publication pointed out that he would receive the “Prêmio Piraporanga”, but in fact, the award is called Piraputanga.

Bad signal – The launch of the National Testing Expansion Plan for Covid-19, carried out by the Ministry of Health in Campo Grande, was a fiasco due to the poor internet connection for transmission from the participating capitals. The event was only attended by the extraordinary secretary of Confronting Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo.

Only photos – The authorities present at the UCDB Testing Pole tried to understand what participants from other capitals were saying, but there were times when it was impossible to understand. All that was left was to wait and pose for photos.

I will be back in a moment – Who did not want to wait was the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, who left for a few minutes to meet the press.

Nothing more – While the ministry was trying to make rapid testing look like a big deal, the secretary told reporters that was not the case in the state. Despite this, he avoided scathing criticism and said the reinforcement is welcome. “Better late than never”, he stressed.

What for? – Not even the mayor of the Capital, Marquinhos Trad (PSD), hid the strangeness with all the pomp of the event. To journalists, he went straight. “It’s grinding,” he snapped.