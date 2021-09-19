Missing youtuber fiance also disappears and the authorities’ suspicions increase; understand the case

New developments… Investigations into the whereabouts of the American youtuber Gabrielle Petito, who mysteriously disappeared after a trip in a van across the United States, could become even more complicated. According to Reuters this Friday (17), the girl’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23, was also reported missing.

“The Laundrie family’s attorney called FBI investigators on Friday night, indicating that the family would like to talk about their son’s disappearance. The family now claims they haven’t seen Brian since Tuesday this week.”, reported Josh Taylor, spokesman for North Port police. This new chapter in history has caused even more revolt in the population, which demands a more efficient work from the authorities.

Brian Laundrie was singled out as one of the prime suspects in Gabby Petito’s disappearance. The YouTuber couple was traveling around the country in a van and recorded everything for their followers. Since the end of August, no one has had any further information about the girl’s whereabouts, and on September 1st, her fiance returned home normally and did not give any explanation regarding Gabrielle’s absence. The girl’s parents registered the disappearance on September 11, and in this period of 10 days, the son-in-law did not contact them to say anything about their daughter.

Continues after Advertising

The officers contacted the young man, but he said nothing that was relevant and declined the invitation to talk to investigators. “We understand the frustration of the community, we are frustrated too. For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been begging the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s fiancee, Gabby Petito. Friday was the first time they [os pais] spoke in detail with the investigators”, added Josh Taylor in the statement.

Laundrie’s lawyer defended his client’s silence, saying that anything he said to the police could be used against him later, “regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito’s disappearance.”

understand the case

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie left New York in June for the trip that would visit the country’s main national parks. On August 19, the couple published a video of their journey along American roads. In the eight-minute vlog, the two drove through California, Utah and other states in their 2012 Ford Transit van.

On social networks, youtuber’s last post was made on August 25th. According to NBC News, Gabby’s last call to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, came the day before, Aug. 24, via FaceTime. “She seemed fine to me at the time, except I didn’t know where the relationship with her boyfriend was going.” said Schmidt. The woman also said she had received text messages from her daughter’s number as of Aug. 30, but insisted she was not sure whether the messages had actually been sent by the 22-year-old.

Continues after Advertising

On September 16, the case became even more macabre. The Moab, Utah Police Department released a youtuber video recorded on August 12th. In the records, made by the body camera of a policeman who answered a request for help from the traveling couple, Petito shows a strange behavior. The call came after an alleged incident of domestic violence between the two, days before the girl’s disappearance. In the footage, the officer asks a visibly shaken Gabby why she is crying. “I’m sorry we just had a fight this morning. Some personal problems”, she replied. “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday”, added Brian.

The North Port Police Department is currently conducting the investigation with the help of the FBI. Despite the suspicions, investigators so far are treating the story as a missing person case rather than a criminal case. Both the van used by the couple and Brian’s car were thoroughly searched. But more important than Brian’s testimony, the authorities were unable to collect it. “We don’t know what Brian knows. That is the problem. We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, her latest locations.” said Josh Taylor at the September 15 press conference.