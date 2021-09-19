Moderna’s anti-covid vaccine surpasses Pfizer’s, says new research in the US – 09/19/2021 – Balance and Health

A new study published this Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the latest to suggest that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine confers greater long-term protection against hospitalization than that of Pfizer.

The CDC researchers conducted an analysis of nearly 3,689 adults who were hospitalized with severe Covid-19 between March 11 and August 15, 2021—the period that precedes and includes the height of the delta variant.

Overall, 12.9% of them were fully vaccinated with Moderna doses, 20.0% with Pfizer-BioNTech and 3.1% with Johnson & Johnson.

Over the entire period, Moderna’s vaccine was 93% effective against hospitalization, Pfizer’s 88% and J&J’s 68%.

The loss of efficacy against hospitalization in Pfizer’s case was especially pronounced: it dropped from 91% between 14 and 120 days after vaccination to 77% more than 120 days after vaccination. On the other hand, Moderna dropped from 93% to 92% when comparing the same two periods.

The study also included a separate analysis of the levels of different types of antibodies generated by the vaccines, collected from 100 volunteers.

Moderna’s vaccine produced higher levels of antibodies compared to Pfizer’s and J&J’s to an important part of the coronavirus “spike” protein, which is used to invade cells.

Research suggesting the superiority of Moderna’s vaccine over Pfizer’s is mounting, including an earlier CDC study published last week.

The reasons are not yet fully determined, but they may be related to higher dose levels: 100 micrograms versus 30.

They may also be related to the interval between doses, as Pfizer’s injections are given three weeks apart in the United States, whereas Moderna’s are given four weeks apart.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is holding this Friday a meeting of renowned independent experts to discuss an eventual third dose of Pfizer for the general population and not just for immunosuppressed people.