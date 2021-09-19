Mônica Martelli is in tears at Globo and vents about Paulo Gustavo’s death

Monica Martelli was the guest of one of the paintings of the It’s from Home, this Saturday (18th), and recalled the good moments lived with Paulo Gustavo, who died from complications caused by Covid-19 in May this year.

“My life today is a life before and after, because you have to invent a life without that figure that was so present in your life”, shot the artist, who partnered with the famous in several works.

The presenter also commented on Globo: “A person like PG, with the personality he had, and the size he occupied in my life, we had many projects together”.

Mônica Martelli, then, recalled some works with Paulo Gustavo, such as in the film Minha Vida em Marte, and admitted that she is no longer able to see the films she made with her friend.

“It’s daily trying to make the pain no more than the joy it was to have been part of my life. Having the experience that I had with a guy like PG, who was a genius, was a privilege that I experienced”, highlighted.

In June, a month after her friend’s death, she paid tribute to Paulo. On her social networks, she shared a video of a relaxed moment with the comedian and, in the caption, she vented:

“Unbelievable is perhaps the word that sums up what this month was. 1 month without my friend. It’s unbelievable that Paulo Gustavo has left, that it’s been so long and that we’re not even close to understanding what life is without him. Paulo is present in everything in my day, as he always was in life”.

“I think about what he would say, what he would do about any situation. But what was once a laughingstock now brings pain. The pain of just imagining what he could be doing right now. The pain of this opportunity in life, in the family, in the affection, which was taken from her”, shot.

The actress also spoke about how difficult it has been to live without her friend’s presence: “It still hurts me, Paulo Gustavo. Your memories are a mixture of joy and pain. It’s been like this for 1 month. I don’t want to feel this way because you were never pain. This is the greatest teaching you have left us. Every day is unique, every opportunity is unique, and every person is unique. That’s why you loved your family, friends and audience so fervently, because you understood so much of what it was like to be alive. I will love you forever, my love!”.