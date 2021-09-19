Municipalities of ES and RJ want to adopt famous doctors’ health plan

Photo: Cloves Louzada



Dermatologist and pediatrician Patrícia Friço and orthopedist Thanguy Friço

Municipalities of Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro may, from 2022, implement a system of educational education created by Thanguy Friço and Patrícia Friço, a famous couple of doctors from Espírito Santo. The idea is to teach young people from 6th to 9th grade of elementary school to learn how to eat, know how to deal with emotions and even how to sleep and have quality of sleep.

Executives from Linhares, Vila Velha and Jerônimo Monteiro, in Espírito Santo, and Rio Bonico and Maricá, in Rio, have already scheduled meetings and showed interest in adopting the method, which was completed and launched in July this year. The system consists of four books that address, respectively, healthy eating, physical activity, sleep quality and emotional control.

“Next week we are going to have a meeting with the city halls of São Mateus, Nova Venécia and Serra to present the project and we are confident. Children will learn what sleep is, what happiness is, how to eat… People don’t stop to analyze happiness anymore, for example, but it’s super essential and everyone has to curb anxiety to be able to do this type of exercise” , says Thanguy.

Contrary to what it might seem, the idea is not even that far off. This is because the couple has already implemented, in an experimental way, the teachings of the books in Burarama with a group of about 100 people (including non-students). And the results were encouraging. “The story of Burarama is wonderful, everything has changed there. For you to have an idea, the city now has space for meditation. It was incredible how people changed habits and sustained all of this”, justifies Patrícia.

The books were written by the doctors themselves with a team. Thanguy is an orthopedist and Patricia is a dermatologist and pediatrician. And with nutritionists, psychologists and educators the material was produced.

“The methodology is part of educational material. But our main objective is that it becomes something curricular”, says Thanguy. The couple of doctors will also launch, on the 24th, the book “Healthy Parents = Healthy Children”, which deals with more or less the same subject. However, it is geared towards families. “We realize that it is a family job to deal with these aspects and improve them, so it is important to involve everyone”, he reinforces.

In this sense, the doctor criticizes the role of the so-called “nutritional terrorism”. This is when, for example, a group of doctors or an institute appears in the media, condemning some food.

“It starts like this: ‘Did you know that milk is bad? Look, milk is bad!’. So a lactose-free program is sold. 40% of the population in Brazil has a trace of lactose intolerance, but 60% do not. That’s nutritional terrorism. You cause problems to sell solutions. Commercially”, clarifies the orthopedist.

In the materials they are launching, the couple also takes the opportunity to address these points and unravel, in chapters, what they can and cannot about diet, bedtime, physical activity and emotional balance.

The main objective, at this first moment, is to educate young people and adolescents. And Patrícia ends with an example: “One of our daughters, when she goes overboard with sweets, you know. She says: ‘Mom, it’s wrong, but I’ll make it up.’ So she eats wrong, yes, but she is aware of it”.