Naked between councilors and deputies in the CT of Fla has Maracanã as its objective – 09/19/2021

Field number five at the Flamengo Training Center received dozens of people this Saturday for a naked between deputies and councilors. But behind what seemed to be just a fraternization is the Maracanã concession. The club sought to approach politicians, especially those who will soon vote for it in the Legislative Assembly.

Councilor in the city of Rio de Janeiro and of the event’s articulators, the soccer vice-president, Marcos Braz, participated, as well as guests and employees. Other members of the board of directors of Flamengo were present, among them the president, Rodolfo Landim. The club’s command hopes that the combination of football and barbecue will improve the relationship with the deputies, in the expectation that they will not oppose the concession of the stadium to the rubro-negros.

In April, the state government renewed the permission for Fluminense and Flamengo to have management for another six months. In 2019, the pair took control of the Mário Filho Stadium after the Government terminated the contract with the consortium led by Odebrecht. In a recent interview with the newspaper The globe, the state secretary of the Civil House, Nicola Miccione, informed that the concession is nearing its end, so that the agreement, for 35 years, is formalized in November. The current one ends next month.

