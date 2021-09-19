Nasa concluded that “super eruptions” altered the climate of Mars

What has been seen so far from the planet Mars has many similarities with desert areas on Earth. But there things were much more radical.

A new NASA study concludes that the Martian climate may have gone through several ice ages, and also faced massive changes caused by “super eruptions” occurring over a 500 million year time span.

But this must have all happened 4 billion years ago.

According to the agency, the region of the red planet known as “Arabia Earth”, has evidence that such “super eruptions” were of the worst type that exists, with a Volcanic Explosivity Index above 8.

They would have spewed huge amounts of water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide into the air, and the explosions themselves permanently altered the topology of the Mars terrain.

According to data released by NASA, it would be something as if there were 400 million Olympic swimming pools on the planet’s surface, filled with molten rock and gas. And all this scattering ash and lava for “thousands of kilometers” around the explosion points. For comparative purposes, super eruptions on Earth are no more than tens of kilometers.

Prior to this study, the region’s depressions were believed to have been caused by asteroid impacts. But it is now known that the area was literally excavated by the material dumped by the volcanoes.

The only unanswered fact is the cause of the existence of so many specimens of the same type of explosive supervolcano concentrated in the Arabia Terra region.

One thesis is that the geological movements of Mars were not enough to separate these super-explosive individuals, as scientists claim could have happened on Earth.

Today, our biggest super volcano is Mauna Loa in Hawaii. But there are those who claim that, in ancient times, he was not alone, and his “brothers” were broken into smaller versions or disappeared completely with the continental distance caused by geological faults…

