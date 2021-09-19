Needing to react, São Paulo will not have two holders against Atlético-GO

São Paulo enters the field this Sunday needing to react. After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the team led by Hernán Crespo receives Atlético-GO at Morumbi, for the 21st round of the Campeonato Brasileiro, but will not feature two of the main players in the squad.

Martín Benítez and Miranda are suspended and will have to watch the confrontation from the sofa. In addition to the two holders, Igor Gomes is also out for accumulation of yellow cards.

Benítez caught two hook games after being judged by the STJD for his confusion in the 2-1 victory over Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada.

At the time, Benítez was warming up behind one of the goals when he kicked a ball into the field while Athletico-PR was preparing to take a corner kick. Aware that the player had the intention of delaying the match, since São Paulo was winning, the referee ended up expelling the athlete, even though the regulations do not allow a red card to be given to an athlete in this case.

Miranda, in turn, received the third yellow card in the last round, in the defeat by Fluminense, at Maracanã, and will have to comply with automatic suspension. The duel with Tricolor from Rio, by the way, was the worst match for the defender since he returned to São Paulo, being marked in the bid for the rival’s second goal, in which he lost in speed to the young Luiz Henrique.

For Benítez’s vacancy, Crespo has plenty of options. Gabriel Sara, who was a reserve against Fortaleza, could be among the 11 starting. Rodrigo Nestor can also play more advanced, with Liziero and Luan forming the duo of defensive midfielders. As for Miranda’s place, the tendency is for Bruno Alves to be activated, unless the coach gives up the scheme with three defenders.

Leave your comment