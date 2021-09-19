Nego do Borel freaks out, kicks a bucket and scares pedestrians in the Bay

The after-party of A Fazenda 13 stirred up social networks. Among the viral, there is a video in which the singer Nego do Borel appears in an outbreak, scaring the other colleagues who slept with him in Baia. In the images, the funkeiro complains about the lack of freedom in the reality show, gets up from the mattress where he was sleeping and throws a bucket against the door of the place.

Mussunzinho, Dynho Alves, Victor Pecoraro, Solange Gomes wake up with the noise and ask what is going on. Dayane Melo, who slept on the mat next to the carioca, asks him to stop it. Then RecordTV cuts the live broadcast and it is not possible to know the outcome of the situation.

Netizens credit Nego do Borel’s outburst to Dayane Mello’s refusals. During the night, the name of the famous and the hashtag #harassmentRecord ended up at the top of the most talked about topics on Twitter, due to repeated attempts by the famous to kiss the runner-up of the Italian Big Brother.

People? After trying to stay with Dayane Mello and receiving a “no”, Nego do Borel has a tantrum and throws a bucket on the wall. #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/sGOCIwIfj8 — Tracklist (@tracklist) September 18, 2021

