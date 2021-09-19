Nego do Borel harassed Dayane Mello and could he be expelled from ‘A Fazenda’?

Since the early hours of today, social networks have been taken over by the hashtag ‘Assédio na Record’. Fans of the reality show “A Fazenda 13” referred to Nego do Borel’s behavior towards participant Dayane Mello. The singer, who even exchanged a kiss with the girl during the first party of the program, was refused a kiss and, when lying down beside the model, tried again to hug her, and held the participant’s face, which showed discomfort and took the funkeiro’s hand.

O UOL sought specialists to understand if the scene could be considered harassment and, if confirmed, what measures should be taken by Record.

Attorney Luciana Ortiz, president of the Committee for the Prevention and Reprimand of Domestic Violence of the OAB 19 subsection – from Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, analyzed the scenes and understood that Nego do Borel “forced” Dayane Mello, which could be considered harassment. And, if proven, would respond criminally.

If she denied it, he had to immediately respect her. The act is further aggravated by the fact that it was altered, according to reports/videos referring to the event of ‘A Fazenda’ last night and, therefore, vulnerable. His conduct, not only that, but also swearing and cursing, made us wonder how far he could go if there weren’t more people in the place.”

Attorney Gabriela Souza, a partner at the Brazilian school of Direto das Mulheres, in Porto Alegre, also agrees with the possibility of crime. She also highlights as “scary” the singer’s behavior in front of Dayane Mello.

Although there was no serious threat before the criminal act, Nego do Borel’s behavior during the night is frightening: he kicks and breaks what is around, cornering the victim. The artist demonstrates a pattern of abusive behavior, contempt for women and acts imbued with structural machismo, that is, if he hears no, he can break everything.”

Gabriela also emphasizes that it is important to take into account the artist’s known history: “The singer has already been accused by three other women, criminally liable for domestic violence. All the victims, who didn’t even know each other, report the artist’s peaks of violence. “

Nego do Borel in A Fazenda 13 (Reproduction/PlayPlus) Image: Playback / Internet

sexual harassment:

Attorney Mariana Serrano, a doctoral student in Philosophy of Law at PUC, also analyzed the scenes of Nego do Borel in “A Fazenda”. She details what may or may not constitute a crime, analyzing the singer’s behavior in recent days:

In the first attack, Nego do Borel tried to establish an intimacy with Dayane, touching her ear and face, with the intention of hitting on her. There was no excess; so far, it is not a crime. She showed disinterest by pulling his hand away and the disinterest was respected. It was a flirting that was not successful, and that’s it. Nego do Borel has a complicated history of violence against women, but we are talking about the fact and not the author.”

The lawyer comments on the last dawn of “A Fazenda”:

Regarding this second moment, in which Nego do Borel tried to kiss her, putting his hands behind her head to make it difficult to refuse the attack, I understand that it was sexual harassment, especially because of the demonstration of difficulty in respecting the woman’s consent. Of course, the facts are open to various interpretations.”

Record does not pronounce:

O UOL he sought out Record to comment on the matter. However, until the moment of publication of the article, no response had been given. The space remains open.

Farm 13: Nego do Borel and Dayane in the bay Image: Playback/Playplus

Legal Advice of Nego do Borel answers:

Wanted by UOL, the legal advisor of singer Nego do Borel sent a note and pointed out that the hashtag raised – according to them, by the “internet court” – is something that “exceeds the limits of freedom of expression”.

Read the note in full:

“In a reality show, people are exposed as a form of entertainment. Therefore, fundamental rights end up being a little more relativized, due to the contractual relationship between the participants and the broadcaster. However, this fact does not justify the external judgment, especially in the “internet court”, which goes beyond the limits of freedom of expression.

Within the context of the reality show, which is made especially for entertainment, the artist cannot be attributed any fault in any sense. What is appropriate is only a careful analysis within the legal principles and the contractual relationship that involves all parties, checking the acceptance of the clauses and conditions to participate in the program.”

Harassment or rape of a vulnerable:

According to the Penal Code, the crime of trying to be with a person who is drunk can constitute vulnerable rape. When the victim is unable to resist the act for any reason, the sentence can be from 8 to 15 years in prison. In the case of non-aggravated rape, it is 6 to 10 years.

It is considered rape, under the law, when a person constrains another to practice carnal conjunction or another libidinous act by force or serious threat.

According to the Sexual Intrusion Law, any act that is not consented to – such as forcibly kissing and passing a hand over the other’s body without authorization – can constitute a penalty of 1 to 5 years in prison.

How to report violence

If the victim has suffered violence without serious injuries, he can immediately go to the Women’s Police Station, if there is such a unit in his municipality, or to the Civil Police station, to register the police report.

When there are serious injuries, in need of emergency care, the health unit or hospital must make the referral or guide the patient to look for the police station. In most cases with hospitalization, the hospital itself confirms the violence and notifies the Civil Police.

Dial 190

It must be activated in case of flagrante delicto or in which the situation of violence is occurring at that time

Dial 181

Can be used to anonymously report violence. The information will be checked by the police.

Dial 180

The Women’s Service Center is open 24 hours a day. The call is free, anonymous and available nationwide.

public ministry

Access the website of the Public Ministry of your state and find out the best way to file the complaint. Some states even have gender centers specialized in assisting women victims of violence.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

1 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13 Play/Playplus two / 21 The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss Play/Playplus 3 / 21 The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area Play/Playplus 4 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show Play/Playplus 5 / 21 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party Play/Playplus 6 / 21 The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party Play/Playplus 7 / 21 The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality Play/Playplus 8 / 21 The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party Play/Playplus 9 / 21 The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party Play/Playplus 10 / 21 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team Play/Playplus 11 / 21 The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks Play/Playplus 12 / 21 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party Play/Playplus 13 / 21 The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party Play/Playplus 14 / 21 The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party Play/Playplus 15 / 21 A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party Play/Playplus 16 / 21 A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party Play/Playplus 17 / 21 The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party Play/Playplus 18 / 21 The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas Play/Playplus 19 / 21 The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel Play/Playplus 20 / 21 The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration Play/Playplus 21 / 21 The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration Play/Playplus