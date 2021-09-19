Netflix shocks netizens with disturbing new movie trailer

One more thriller movie will be added to Netflix soon. The platform released the official trailer and poster for Fever Dream later this week. In Brazil, the name of the feature is O Fio Invisível. The production is part of the special Halloween (Halloween) schedule. The release forecast, inclusive, is for mid-October.

The Invisible Thread – Fever Dream

The film is inspired by literature and came out of the novel written by Schwelin, released in 2014.

The work tells the story of Amanda. She is a single mother who has just moved with her daughter to the countryside. The two begin to live in a cabin quite isolated from civilization.

There, they meet Carola and begin to learn about her dark secrets. Almost all linked to the boy David, a boy who has supernatural gifts.

Suspend from start to finish

The Invisible Thread has everything to be a first-rate thriller. From the trailer itself, it is possible to have this notion. The story is full of mental triggers and psychological games, the appeal is in the emotion and guarantees intense sensations.

Other than that, just for the brief summary above it is possible to create that strange feeling in the pit of your stomach. After all, the long one mixes the supernatural, secrets and out-of-the-way places. You can expect great feats from The Invisible Thread.

The narrative must be one of those disturbing and enigmatic. The story takes a walk between reality and the characters’ nightmares. Anyway, it’s worth checking out this production, which premieres precisely in the most macabre month of the year.

October 31 is Halloween and that’s why Netflix has released the trailer. As well as The Invisible Thread, other titles of suspense, as well as horror, entered the catalog. Therefore, the streaming platform is full of options for movie and series lovers. Now just enjoy.