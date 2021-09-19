Netflix sued for comment on scene from “The Queen’s Gambit”; know the reason and check the values

Jeez, it’s going to be hard to checkmate this move now… According to the Washington Post this Friday, Nona Gaprindashvili filed a libel suit against Netflix and asks for multimillion-dollar damages. The judicial imbroglio was motivated by one of the scenes of the series “O Gambito da Rainha”.

The story, starring actress Anya Taylor-Joy, shows the journey of Elizabeth Harmon, a young woman who discovers herself a true prodigy in chess games, and despite her rapid rise, has to deal with several personal issues. Well done, Nona Gaprindashvili claimed in the action that she was defamed in the last episode of the season, when a character references her with wrong information. “The only unusual thing about her [Elizabeth Harmon], really, is your genre. And even that is not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the women’s world champion and has never faced men.” says a fictional chess commentator.

The chess player’s legal team put the following as the main argument: “The claim that Gaprindashvili ‘never faced men’ is manifestly false, as well as being highly disgusting, sexist and contemptuous in tone.” Nona also highlighted that, in 1968, the year in which the episode takes place, she had already competed with at least 59 men. “Netflix has blatantly lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘elevating the drama’ by making it look like its fictional hero has managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, has ever done.” added the lawyers.

The chess player was also indignant with the fact that her nationality had been changed. She is Georgian, and historically, her people suffered from Russian domination when they were still part of the Soviet Union. And even today, Russia continues to attack the nation. Because of this, the lawyers also accuse the company of injury.

The lawsuit asks the streaming giant to pay at least $5 million, about R$26 million at the current rate of the dollar in Brazil. Netflix briefly commented on the case in a note sent to The Hollywood Reporter: “We have the greatest respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this complaint is without merit and we will vigorously defend this position.”