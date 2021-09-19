New Crete starts sales with an eye on leadership

Here he comes… Completely renovated in its second generation, New Crete makes no secret of its intention to climb the steps towards leadership, but will it succeed?

With the volatile automotive market as it is, with irregular sales across all brands, the New Hyundai Creta can even undermine the lead if it wants to (and has chips for that).

To restart its career, Novo Crete today starts its sales in the domestic market with prices between R$ 107,490 and R$ 146,990, willing to not only reinforce its position, but also attract new customers for the Korean brand.

In this case, he starts with the disruptive look, which can be criticized by some, but which draws attention for not being a “family face”. With lots of LEDs in the optical array, New Crete wants to stand out from the crowd.

Inside, a more refined and sophisticated environment, with a compact digital cluster, plus a 10.25-inch multimedia screen, showy enough to keep occupants eyeing it.

The four-spoke steering wheel helps to create a more pleasant interior layout, with a soft dashboard covering and an airy cabin with a panoramic sunroof, as well as a differentiated seating pattern.

To increase comfort on board, it offers voice commands for various functions, such as opening windows, for example, in addition to 360-degree monitoring with 8 viewing modes, automatic air conditioning and face-to-face entry with push-button start.

BlueLink, to remotely control the car’s features, is free for those who buy it until December 31st, after which it costs R$29.90 or R$49.90 with GPS navigation.

Composing the new set, New Crete also brings an ADAS package with pedestrian detector, automatic emergency braking, blind spot alert, automatic high beam, adaptive cruise control, fatigue alert and six airbags, in addition to standard assistance (TCS , ESP, Hill Holder).

Eliminating one of the aspirates, the New Crete enters the downsizing club with the Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine at 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm, which now becomes almost the product standard, given that the Smartstream 2.0 (Nu) with up to 167 horsepower still is present. With Start&Stop, Hyundai’s SUV has a six-speed automatic transmission.