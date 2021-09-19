New Hyundai Creta hits stores more expensive and already surpasses R$ 152 thousand

Three weeks after launching in Brazil, the new Hyundai Crete it is already in the brand’s dealerships in the country. The second generation of the SUV made in Piracicaba (SP) debuts, thus, in the same month as the launch of the HB20 (in 2012 and 2019, maintaining the South Korean tradition of keeping its main novelty for the ninth month of the year. But, superstition aside, the new Crete arrives to try to beat its main competitor.

Since it debuted in Brazil, in early 2017, the Hyundai Crete lives a private dispute with the Jeep Renegade in sales. In 2018, the South Korean brand’s SUV did well, and ended the year as the category leader. However, in 2019, the Jeep Renegade took the lead of Crete, who could no longer return to the top of the SUV podium.

However, this time, the game promises to get tougher for the Jeep. That’s because Hyundai will keep the previous Crete in line for a while longer, at a competitive price, just under R$100,000. Thus, it will be up to the new generation of the model to compete with the Renegade, which, for now, has not received the new turbo-flexible engines from Stellantis.

Prices and versions

For this duel, Hyundai realigned the Crete range, which now features the 1.0 turbo flex engine with direct injection from HB20 line in the more affordable versions. There are 120 hp of maximum power and a torque of 17.5 mkgf from 1,500 revolutions (with gasoline or ethanol). The exchange is also the same six-speed automatic. The set delivers a moderate zero to 100 km/h acceleration, which takes 11.5 seconds. But he’s smart in urban traffic (read our first impressions here).

On Hyundai’s official website, the old Crete is now only available in the Active option with the naturally aspirated 1.6 16V flex engine and six-speed automatic transmission. The version has metallic painting as the only option. Its suggested price is R$96,990 or R$99,790 in São Paulo, where, since the beginning of 2021, a higher rate of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) has been paid.

The new generation of Crete has four versions available and a price from R$ 108,190 in the Comfort package. Note that the value already has an adjustment in relation to the initial price of R$ 107,490 announced at launch. In São Paulo, the new Hyundai Creta starts at R$ 111,890 in the entry-level version, and now reaches R$ 152,990 in the top-of-the-line Ultimate configuration. This one brings the 2.0 aspirated flex engine with improvements and power of 167 hp. Look:

Active 1.6 flex AT – BRL 96,990 (BRL 99,790 in SP)

– BRL 96,990 (BRL 99,790 in SP) Comfort 1.0 turbo flex AT – BRL 108,190 (BRL 111,890 in SP)

– BRL 108,190 (BRL 111,890 in SP) Limited 1.0 turbo flex AT – BRL 121,190 (BRL 125,390 in SP)

– BRL 121,190 (BRL 125,390 in SP) Platinum 1.0 turbo flex AT – BRL 136,190 (BRL 140,890 in SP)

– BRL 136,190 (BRL 140,890 in SP) Ultimate 2.0 flex AT – BRL 147,690 (BRL 152,990 in SP)

Equipments

Although it advances a lot in prices, the new Crete leaves the factory with a lot of filling. From the entry-level version, it has items such as six airbags, stability and traction controls, ramp-start assistant and four-wheel disc brakes. In addition, it has a tire pressure monitor, a reversing camera, a height and depth adjustable steering wheel, electric windows and a multimedia center with an 8-inch screen.

At the new Crete Limited fog lamps, electric folding mirrors and leather-covered steering wheel are added. Among the technologies, emphasis is placed on wireless charger for smartphones, on-site key and digital automatic air conditioning with rear outputs. Finally, multimedia has the Bluelink system, which includes internet and connected services. It is free for six months, but after that it has a monthly fee of R$29.90.