New modality of advance withdrawal of R$ 1.6 thousand from FGTS to workers released

Workers looking for extra income, especially during the pandemic period, where the economic crisis has raised the price of all types of products and services, can count on a new form of withdrawal from the FGTS, which has been available since last year and it is the withdrawal-birthday, where it is possible to redeem annually a part of the balance deposited in the accounts linked to the employment contract.

According to data released by Caixa Econômica Federal, between April of last year and August of this year, the anticipation of the withdrawal-birthday was made by more than 7.4 million workers, the average released during this period was R$ 1,599 per worker.

When joining the withdrawal-birthday, workers can choose to anticipate the withdrawal in a few years, the possibility occurs through loans released by several banking institutions. The advantage is that as this loan places the worker’s own FGTS as a guarantee, the risk of default is practically zero, so many banks release credit even for those with a dirty name.

According to data from Caixa, the anticipation of the withdrawal-birthday has an interest rate of 1.09% per month, for those who do not understand much about interest, this is one of the lowest rates in the market today when we talk about personal credit.

The Ministry of Economy carried out a simulation to compare these rates with those of other types of credit. The calculations considered a loan in the amount of R$2,439 paid in monthly installments over three years.

Banks that carry out the anticipation of the withdrawal-birthday

Check out which banks carry out the anticipation of the FGTS withdrawal-birthday:

BMG C6 Consigned Sicredi Daycoval Bank of Brazil Inburse J. Harvest Banco Mercantil do Brasil pan Federal Savings Bank Financial Fact Trust Credit Society Itaú Unibanco QI Direct Credit Society UP.P Loan Society between People

How Anticipation Works

The anticipation process is simple, at first, the worker must adhere to the withdrawal-birthday modality through the FGTS application, available for Android and iOS cell phones or even on the FGTS website. Attention, when adhering to the loot-birthday, the worker needs to be aware of two points, namely:

By joining the withdrawal-anniversary that annually redeems part of the FGTS balance, the worker loses the right to withdrawal-withdrawal, that is, he loses the right to withdraw if he is dismissed without just cause.

In addition, upon joining the withdrawal-birthday, you will need to wait a period of 25 months to return to withdrawal-withdrawal.

Understanding the above points, to make the advance, simply access the previous FGTS channels, authorizing the banks of your choice to consult your FGTS balance, finally, just look for the bank you prefer and contract the advance loan there. loot-birthday.