New Peugeot 3008 is beautiful and walks well, but comes up with a very high price – 19/09/2021

For those who don’t remember, the 3008 was launched here in 2010, at the time, with another personality, more focused on the proposal of a family minivan. This situation changed well in 2017, when the mid-size SUV won the current generation – more beautiful, technological and unapologetically urban.

These are aspects that were increased in the 2022 line, with the right, also, to a new positioning in the market; now, the 3008 is sold here only in two trim versions: the Griffe and the GT Pack, version of this review, which is top of the line (see price below).

On the outside, occasional changes on the front of the SUV, starting with the new frameless grille: that’s because it doesn’t have a highlighted frame, which causes a fusion effect with the design of the headlights and bumper, parts that were also renewed.

For those who like it, the 3008 keeps the LED daytime running lights in a vertical position, simulating the design of saber teeth, the same proposal found on the 208 hatch. In addition, it also received LED lighting in the flashlights, and now, in response to a request from the owners of the 3008, the trunk lid can be opened with the movement of the foot. Just keep your car keys nearby, in your hands or in your pocket.

Inside, everything is the same as the previous version and in a positive sense, because the 3008 maintains a high-level finish, including a stylish panel with the well-known ruler of buttons to activate some of the car’s features, simulating the classic controls of a fighter plane . It brings evolutions, with new graphics of the 12.3-inch 100% digital instrument panel that, before you ask, is not the set with 3D effect applied on the 208.

Also new is the ten-inch multimedia system screen, an exclusive feature of this GT Pack version. For those who appreciate it – as is my case -, the 3008 is equipped with the i-Cockpit: a proposal that brings together a small steering wheel with straight top and base, which should be positioned below the instrument panel’s line of sight.

Another interesting and well-known point is the good offer of safety items – such as semi-autonomous driving features – and comfort. Adaptive cruise control, for example, has been improved: now, when activated, it automatically resumes acceleration at speeds below 3 km/h, something very attractive for those who face urban traffic.

Afterwards, it is still very smart and pleasant to drive with a 1.6 THP engine – turbo powered by gasoline – and a six-speed automatic transmission. The 3008 has 165 horsepower and 24.5 Kgfm of torque, a force that can be taken advantage of at low engine speeds, from 1,400 rpm.

The automatic transmission is well adjusted, ensures quick changes and also allows a dose of sportsmanship with the option of changing through the steering wheel fins. And the 3008 has three driving modes: normal, eco and sport. Good for accelerating, it doesn’t hurt with consumption, registering official averages of 9.8 km/l in the city and 12.1 km/l on the road.

In the end, looking closely at the current 3008, it’s clear that the changes it received were strategic. But, thinking about sales volume, his situation became a little more difficult to face the direct competitors – first of all, because he also suffers from that evil that affects practically all models sold here: the high price.

A condition that was reinforced in the 2022 line because, in addition to being imported from France without any tax benefit, the brand chose to sell only two finishing versions, both well equipped. In other words, it was difficult to offer this interesting SUV for a more affordable price.

Peugeot 3008 prices:

+ Brand name: BRL 246.690.00

+ GT PACK: BRL 261,690