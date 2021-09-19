New PIX rules will take effect. see what changes

The PIX, the new financial transaction model, will undergo changes according to the Central Bank (BC). Other payment methods will also undergo changes such as TED and DOC. According to BC, the objective is to bring more security in financial operations.

PIX has become the darling of Brazilians due to the facility in making transfers 24 hours a day, including weekends and holidays. So easily caught the attention of scammers. To avoid the increase in lightning strikes and kidnappings that are becoming common. When the person is forced to make transactions to the bad guys’ account using the PIX. What forced the Central Bank to increase protection and create rules for the use of the platform.

What changes on the PIX

It is established that from 8 pm to 6 am a limit of R$1,000 is allowed for transfers to the same bank, Pix and TED.

Customers who want to increase this limit will be able to make the request, within a period of at least 24 hours and maximum 48 hours for the execution of the order made through the digital channel, preventing the immediate increase in a risk situation;

it will be possible to set different transactional limits on Pix for the day and night periods, allowing for lower limits at night;

banks will be able to allow users to register in advance accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits;

with a minimum period of 24 hours for the prior registration of accounts by digital channel to take effect;

it can happen that a transaction is held for 30 minutes during the day or for 60 minutes at night for transaction risk analysis.

the mechanism, which is currently optional, of marking the Transactional Account Identifier Directory (DICT) of accounts in relation to which there is evidence of use in Pix fraud will be mandatory, including in the case of transactions carried out between accounts held with the same participant;

consultations with the DICT will be allowed to feed the institutions’ fraud prevention systems;

Pix users may adopt additional controls regarding transactions involving accounts marked on the DICT;

the user who makes electronic payments may share with public security authorities information about transactions suspected of involvement in criminal activities;

the regulated institutions will be required to adopt additional controls on fraud, reporting to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors or, in their absence, to the Executive Board, as well as keeping such information available to the Central Bank;

Behavioral and credit history will be required for companies to anticipate same-day card receivables.

When do the rules start to apply?

The Central Bank has not yet determined a date when the rules will begin to apply. The institution’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, said during a press conference: “We imagine that they will be effective in a few weeks.”

lightning kidnappings

According to Rede Record’s R7 portal, the São Paulo police found out, in detail, how the organization of gangs that practice lightning kidnapping and steal the victims’ money through transfers via Pix works. Two to three armed criminals choose and render victims in the streets. They receive a portion of the stolen amount. Another member of the gang is the ‘conteiro’. This does not directly participate in the kidnapping, but indicates which bank accounts will receive the transfers via Pix.