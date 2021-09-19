Niterói Health Department releases note on vaccine for teenagers

Share Tweet Share Share Email



THE Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) released a statement on Friday (17) expressing itself in favor of vaccination against Covid-19 of all teenagers, with or without comorbidities. The position was yet another reaction against the recommendation of the Ministry of Health to suspend the immunization of adolescents without comorbidities.

In the document, the entity highlights that despite a lower occurrence of the disease among adolescents, the group is not exempt from more serious forms and sequelae, with cognitive and learning impacts. The entity defends that the control of the disease transmission chain goes through a “broad vaccination coverage” of the population.

THE SBP also highlights that the use of the vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech in teenagers was authorized by National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) and that the dose has been tested in clinical trials that have demonstrated safety, efficacy and immunogenicity. The text also points out that the immunizing agent was approved by health authorities from other blocks, such as European Union, and is used in 14 countries, with millions of doses already applied.

THE Niterói Municipal Health Department also released a note this Friday (17) speaking about vaccination in adolescents, read in full “The Municipal Health Department of Niterói clarifies that following the recommendations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, Anvisa and other institutions have already vaccinated more than 70% of the population aged 12 to 17 years and will continue with the immunization of this age group, including the application of second dose on the date provided for in each person’s vaccination booklet. So far there have been no reports of serious adverse events.”

