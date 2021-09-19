“Nobody takes him out of his mind”

Dynho Alves is one of the 20 famous who are in A Fazenda 13. The column LeoDias spoke with the singer’s wife, MC Mirella, who told what are his weaknesses and what the artist’s quirks can hinder him in the reality show.

“It’s very difficult to take Dynho out of his mind. He is very calm. The only one who makes him mad is me. But maybe if someone loyally fails him there [A Fazenda], he might get hurt. But I find it difficult for anyone to make Dynho out of his mind,” said Mirella.

power couple dynho alves mirella Mirella and DynhoReproduction/Instagram dynho alves mirella Mirella has been to The FarmReproduction/Instagram mirella dynho Now it’s his turn on the showreproduction Mc Mirella and Dynho Alves They were in Power CoupleReproduction/Instagram Mc Mirella and Dynho Alves Mc Mirella and Dynho AlvesReproduction/Instagram 0

Despite claiming the dancer is a quiet man, Mirella conceded that he could get lost in the game because of his lack of focus: “He’s too clumsy and inconsiderate. At times this can hinder him in the game, such as in tests, for example. However, the positive points are numerous: he is honest, warrior and fighter. Dynho is easy to live with”.

Also according to the funkeira, in a short time in the game, she has already managed to make some predictions for her lover: “I see some allies like Mc Gui, Gui Araujo, Tati Quebra Barraco and Rico. I find it difficult for Dynho to have disagreements. He doesn’t fight with anyone.”