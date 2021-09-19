Novel at 9: Maurílio puts Cristina against the wall: ‘What were you doing in Switzerland that was so secret?’

In the next scenes of ‘Império’, a soap opera on TV Globo at 9 pm, Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will not stay put and will do everything to find out where Cristine (Leandra Leal) has traveled. The rogue will have the help of Marcão (Joe Ribeiro), who will get ample proof that the blonde left the country, but precisely to visit Switzerland.

Marcão will go to Cris’ house and there, he’ll try to trick Cora (Marjorie Estiano) into the Commander’s daughter’s room (Alexandre Nero). As soon as he finds the passport, Marcão calls Maurílio, telling him everything. “Bring me this passport right away”, celebrates Maurílio.

“Oh, Cristina, Cristina… Now I’ve got you, girl! She was really in Switzerland and now I can prove it. Get ready, because you’ll regret getting in my way”, will say the rascal.

As soon as he has his passport in hand, Maurílio will schedule a meeting with Império’s board, with Maria Clara (Andréia Horta), Marta (Lilia Cabral) and José Pedro (Caio Blat).