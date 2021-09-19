Novel at 9: Maurílio puts Cristina against the wall: ‘What were you doing in Switzerland that was so secret?’

In the next scenes of ‘Império’, a soap opera on TV Globo at 9 pm, Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will not stay put and will do everything to find out where Cristine (Leandra Leal) has traveled. The rogue will have the help of Marcão (Joe Ribeiro), who will get ample proof that the blonde left the country, but precisely to visit Switzerland.
Marcão will go to Cris’ house and there, he’ll try to trick Cora (Marjorie Estiano) into the Commander’s daughter’s room (Alexandre Nero). As soon as he finds the passport, Marcão calls Maurílio, telling him everything. “Bring me this passport right away”, celebrates Maurílio.
“Oh, Cristina, Cristina… Now I’ve got you, girl! She was really in Switzerland and now I can prove it. Get ready, because you’ll regret getting in my way”, will say the rascal.
As soon as he has his passport in hand, Maurílio will schedule a meeting with Império’s board, with Maria Clara (Andréia Horta), Marta (Lilia Cabral) and José Pedro (Caio Blat).
“Well, today, one of you lost his passport. He was found and someone brought it here to Império. By coincidence, I was arriving at that exact moment and I resolved the matter. It belongs to Cristina. (…) And it was stamped yesterday and the day before yesterday at the airport in Switzerland. Which means you lied to us when you said you went to Mount Roraima. (…) What were you doing in Switzerland that was so secret that you had to hide it from all of us?” Mauril at the meeting.
Cristina is surprised to see her passport in Maurílio’s hands and will end up confirming that she went to Switzerland: “It doesn’t mean that I went to the bank.” Maurílio tells everyone: “She went one day and came back the next.” The blonde is soon pressured to tell her what she was doing in Switzerland.
