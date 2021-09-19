Nubank releases a credit card with a limit of R$ 50.00; tips to increase value

Nubank is known for being one of the main digital banks in Brazil. Despite the good points, there are still aspects that bother some customers. One of the complaints made is that the Nubank releases credit card with a limit of R$ 50.00. In this case, understand ways to increase the value.

To set the credit card limit, the Nubank takes into account some factors. When the customer has the card approved, fintech makes a projection of that person’s expenses. Risk analysis, usage profile and external data, such as the Serasa score, are also carried out.

O process is performed by an algorithm — an automated system that analyzes the data and sets an initial threshold. Therefore, as the user uses the card, Nubank will be better able to understand the profile and adjust the limit according to usage.

Nubank releases credit card with a limit of R$ 50.00: tips to increase value

According to Nubank, some good practices that can increase the card limit are:

Pay your invoice on time: It is important to pay all invoices by due date whenever possible and avoid leaving amounts outstanding. This indicates that the person uses the card responsibly.

Focus your spending on your credit card: To get more customer information, the person must have a credit history in the market. By concentrating expenditures, the institution will understand that the client has explored the available limit sufficiently well.

Keep your CPF unrestricted: when the user fails to pay a company for a purchase or service provided, this company can indicate the CPF in credit protection agencies. As a result, the name is negative — which makes it difficult to obtain credit.

Have your income updated: In the Nubank app, it is important that the customer sends the most up-to-date proof of income. In this way, fintech will be able to assess how much credit it can provide without compromising its financial life.

Build a relationship: it is recommended that the customer has the patience to build a relationship with the bank. Gradually, the data on the spending profile is being gathered, and the limit may be more compatible with the needs.

