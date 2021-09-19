OFFER | 5 Xiaomi cellphones at a great price to import

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Much of Xiaomi’s success in Brazil began precisely through international shopping stores, where many Brazilian consumers took advantage of lower prices to directly import the company’s cell phones.

This option is still interesting for a lot of people, especially when we consider possible promotions from sites like AliExpress and special offers for a limited time. To help in this search, the Canaltech Offers separated some Xiaomi cell phones that are at a great price to import. Check out all in the list below.

Xiaomi Poco M3

The Poco M3 is one of Xiaomi’s newest intermediates and continues to follow the brand’s successful path of bringing good specs at a low price. Unlike other models in the line, the Poco M3 does not intend to compete with more expensive cell phones, but it manages to deliver a great set for those looking for a competent intermediary, capable of running applications without crashes. For this, it has a Snapdragon 662 processor, in addition to 4 GB of RAM

With a 6.53-inch screen and a “V” shaped cutout at the top to house the selfie camera, it’s a good size for anyone wanting to consume content such as videos, movies and series in FullHD+ resolution. The triple set of cameras brings a 48 MP main camera, which manages to deliver good results for this price range, especially in good lighting conditions.

One of its most important differentials is the giant 6,000 mAh battery, which promises to deliver up to 17 straight hours of video playback. In other words, it is an ideal device for those who spend a lot of time away from the socket and like to use their cell phone for several hours without having to worry about the battery running out in the middle of the day. In the video above you can check out our complete review of this device.

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

With a 6.3-inch panel and Full HD resolution, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) follows Xiaomi’s standard of making intermediates with large screens, being a great device for those who tend to watch a lot of videos. The company kept the body of the device unchanged, with the print reader located on the back and a drop-shaped cutout at the top to house the 13 MP selfie camera.

On the back, it features a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. It’s a pretty complete set of cameras, even considering newer basic models, with enough options for you to take pictures from different distances, including many people in the same shot or focusing on a single small object close to the lens.

To keep up with current applications, Xiaomi updated the Redmi Note 8 (2021) with the new Helio G85 processor from MediaTek. This is the same processor used by the Redmi Note 9, which means you will have a performance similar to that model, but for a much lower price. The new device also has a 4,000 mAh battery, size enough for a full day of use without draining.

Redmi 9T

This device from the Redmi line maintains the Xiaomi cell phone family proposal of bringing good specifications in a device with great cost-benefit. Its main highlight is the giant 6,000 mAh battery, one of the largest ever found in any cell phone launched by the Chinese brand. It will certainly be enough to last you a full day away from the socket, even on days when you need to use the device frequently.

The Full HD+ screen has 6.53 inches and IPS LCD technology, being interrupted only by the space for the selfie camera on top. At the back, the Redmi 9T has a quadruple array of cameras, being a 48 MP main, an ultrawide, a macro and a depth sensor. They are competent sensors for this price range and that can deliver good results, especially with good lighting conditions.

Performance is down to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor and 4GB of RAM, enough to handle using apps and playing games available on the Play Store, as long as you don’t try to run heavier titles with high graphics settings. Unlocking the device is done by a fingerprint reader on the side and it has the MIUI interface, just like the other devices in the line.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a large 6.67-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience. than other devices when displaying animations, videos and games. The cell phone also has a digital reader on the side to unlock the screen.

As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and it is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, one of the best components manufactured by the company today, second only to models used in high-end cell phones, which have much higher prices than those charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

The union of this processor with the 8 GB of RAM of the model on offer are enough for you to run any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the cell phone will not have crashes or chokes during everyday use. Completing the device’s details is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensors.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Mi 11 Lite can be described as an intermediate cell phone with a premium cell body. It has a design reminiscent of the brand’s most expensive cell phones in a slim body, with a high-quality 6.55-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD+ resolution. Its panel is interrupted only by the small hole for the selfie camera, which is in the upper left corner.

Inside, the Mi 11 Lite is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G processor, plus 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. These are the settings you would expect from a competent intermediary, with a processor optimized to run games with good quality and handle all your everyday applications without crashes, switching between them with speed.

The photographic set is another strength of the Mi 11 Lite, with a 64 MP main sensor capable of taking great pictures. It uses Quad Pixel technology to merge four pixels into one, resulting in 16 MP photos with great levels of detail. In addition to the main sensor, an ultrawide camera and a macro, made to capture small objects. Also, the front camera has 16 MP.

Is AliExpress Reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as boleto, installments on the card and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, as do many other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the reviews on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. At Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full money-back guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times can be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the cost of shipping, which may even be free on some products.

about taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

