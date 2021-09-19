Office 2021 arrives in October with Windows 11; see details | Productivity

The Office 2021 suite has been announced by Microsoft and will be available on the same day as Windows 11, scheduled for October 5th. The new office software suite is a packaged, one-time purchase and does not require a subscription like Office 365. The price, however, has yet to be revealed by the company.

Windows 11 will be released on October 5th for all users

New features will be offered in the Microsoft productivity package, which will have support for dark mode and the “Focus in line” function in Word, responsible for removing all distractions from the screen so that the user can dedicate himself to the production of the text.

1 of 2 Office 2021 will be a closed package, sold separately from Windows 11 — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft Office 2021 will be a closed package, sold separately from Windows 11 — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

Excel: How to delete rows and columns? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

Excel seems to be the most benefited by the new features presented in this edition. One of them is the XLOOKUP function, which aims to help the user to find the data inserted in a table more quickly. In addition, the program will receive new tasks in its “dynamic matrices”, a tool responsible for solving complex calculations more easily for the user.

2 of 2 Office 2021 will have “dark mode” in all apps — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft Office 2021 will have “dark mode” in all apps — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

Microsoft also announced, last Thursday (16), Office LTSC. The productivity suite is aimed at corporate customers, such as companies and government departments, and will have the same tools as the normal version of Office 2021, being compatible with Windows and macOS systems.

The Office 2021 suite will be available in 32-bit and 64-bit versions and will be downloadable on macOS. In addition, programs such as PowerPoint, Outlook and Skype are guaranteed in the extension and are part of the suite. Until the official release, more news will be announced by Microsoft.

With information from The Verge

See too: Windows 11: see five highlights of Microsoft’s new system