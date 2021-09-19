Open banking: learn how the 3rd phase will be integrated into the PIX | open banking

Step three of open banking, a financial data-sharing system overseen by the Central Bank, will allow PIX users to make payments through non-bank applications such as retailers and social media.

With this, the customer will be able to authorize an institution to initiate payment in his/her name and a banking correspondent to send a credit proposal to the preferred bank.

BC’s expectation is that the increased competition between financial institutions and retailers reduce the interest charged to consumers.

Understand what Open Banking is

The first stage of this phase was supposed to be implemented at the end of August, but ended up being postponed to 29 October. According to BC, “adjustments to the technical specifications” of the system were necessary.

According to Gustavo Bresler, strategy manager atComo, the integration of open banking with PIX will represent an alternative to the credit card, especially when instant transfers can be programmed, in the PIX installment modality — scheduled for 2022.

“With the PIX, the user no longer needs to hire a credit card to make purchases and the retailer has less chance of having the stock stopped until the payment slip paid by the customer drops,” said Bresler.

In addition, according to BC, in the third phase of open banking, consumers will no longer need to photograph the QR Code of the PIX, nor enter the bank’s application, to pay for a digital bill.