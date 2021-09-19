Open banking: what can change for investors? | open banking

The entry into force of open banking should bring some changes to the country’s investment scenario.

The opening movement of financial information, according to analysts, should enable the investor to receive more customized product offers.

Open banking: understand what it is and how it works

Understand how authorization for data sharing is done

“From the moment you make the information available, financial institutions will be able to offer you more suitable products,” says Myrian Lund, financial planner.

Brazilians begin to have access to Open Banking

Since August, customers have started to request the sharing of registration data and information about transactions and services contracted with financial institutions.

By the end of the year, according to the Central Bank, it will be possible to share data on services related to foreign exchange, insurance, investment, pensions and salary accounts. (see schedule below)

Open Banking in Brazil — Photo: Arte/G1

“It will be possible to analyze the client’s portfolio and offer a better service, in line with his life objective”, says Thiago Guedes, communication and service director at the sim;paul investment platform.

Today, investment platforms already offer a wide range of products – such as investment funds – that are very similar. In the future, the difference between companies in the sector will be precisely in this personalized service offering and for the investor.

What analysts also say is that, if open banking consolidates, the client should set up his own bank in the future, maintaining investments and services in institutions with the best proposals.