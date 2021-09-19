Owl of Health returns to SP with priority for cancer patients – 18/09/2021 – Daily life

The administration of Governor João Doria (PSDB) will prioritize the care of patients with suspected cancer diagnosis in the resumption of the Owl of Health program, scheduled to take place on October 1st.

According to the government, the state of São Paulo currently has a line of 300,000 exams in the most different specialties, such as endoscopy, tomography, ultrasonography, resonance and biopsy for six types of cancer (skin, lung, brain, prostate, thyroid and digestive tract).

This Saturday (18), will open the second notice for hiring private companies interested in making the exams available upon payment of procedures according to the SUS table.

The appointments will be made at alternative times (at night and at dawn), when laboratories and hospitals do not work. The investment will be of R$ 45 million.

The Health Owl was implemented by Doria as mayor of the capital in 2017. At the time, the Municipal Court of Auditors pointed out that 20% of the 588,320 examination requests were excluded from the queue.

In addition, about 30% of the patients contacted did not show up on the scheduled date for the exams. The agency also concluded that the queue for exams in the municipal network grew again after the end of the program.

Management argued that the exclusions were for duplicate requests or cases where patients no longer needed the test.