Palmeiras beat Chapecoense 2-0 and rehabilitated before Libertadores; Luiz Adriano sets and ends fast

Palmeiras won the lantern Chapecoense by 2-0, this Saturday, at Arena Condá, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, and rehabilitated itself in the tournament after losing to Flamengo, last weekend.

Raphael Veiga and Luiz Adriano scored the goals of the Palestinian victory, with both goals coming out before the 30th minute of the 2nd half.

In this way, Luiz Adriano ends his long goal hiatus, which had already lasted more than 100 days at the São Paulo club.

The last time the center forward had hit the net was on June 6, just against Chape, in the 2nd round of the Brasileirão.

The result also gives Verdão a boost of spirit before next Tuesday’s clash against Atlético-MG, for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the 2nd time of Palmeiras this Saturday was very bad, with the Santa Catarina team largely dominating the actions for about 30 minutes.

Luiz Adriano celebrates after scoring for Palmeiras on Chapecoense Renato Padilha/Agif/Gazeta Press

Championship status

With the result, Palmeiras will 38 stitches and goes on 2nd Brazilian Championship position, 4 behind the leader Atlético-MG.

Chapecoense, in turn, follows with only 10 stitches and is sunk in the 20th and last placement.

The guy: Luiz Adriano

The veteran won a chance as a starter this Saturday and did not disappoint.

At 28 of the 2nd time, he took advantage of Piquerez’s cross and hit the back of the net, ending his personal goal fast.

During the celebration, he won many hugs from his companions, showing that he has the support of the group.

Luiz Adriano appeared well placed in the area in other opportunities to score goals, but his teammates did not touch the ball.

The shirt 10 still had a great ball for Dudu to increase the score in the 2nd time, but the shirt 4+3 stopped on goalkeeper Keiller.

It was bad: Perotti

The Chapecoense forward had a very unhappy afternoon at Arena Condá.

In the 1st half, he left coach Pintado almost hoarse from so many scoldings that he got the defensive recomposition wrong.

The coach asked him several times to try to pressure the Palestinian ball, but Perotti was not right.

Quite annoyed, Pintado replaced the athlete right back from the break, putting Ravanelli in his place.

Gustavo Gómez drops the flag

In a very funny move, Gustavo Gómez “exaggerated” the race when giving cart and ended up knocking down even the little flag.

upcoming games

Palmeiras returns to the field on Tuesday, against Atlético-MG, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia), by the Libertadores Conmebol.

Chapecoense, on the other hand, will only play next Saturday, against Ceará, at 5 pm, by the Brazilian championship.

Datasheet

Chapecoense 0 x 2 Palms

GOALS: palm trees: Raphael Veiga [10′] and Luiz Adriano [28′]

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Alan Santos (Moisés Ribeiro), Anderson Leite (Léo Gomes) and Denner (Foguinho); Mike, Perotti (Ravanelli) and Bruno Silva (Fabinho) Technician: painted

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Gabriel Menino), Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula (Matheus Fernandes), Raphael Veiga (Ron) and Dudu (Gabriel Veron); Wesley (Renan) and Luiz Adriano Technician: Abel Ferreira