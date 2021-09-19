Palmeiras wins with another goal from Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation, and becomes leader of the Brasileirão U-20 | palm trees

Opening football Sunday, Palmeiras visited América-MG for the 16th round of the Brasileirão U-20. With the victory by 1-0, Verdão assumed the leadership of the competition; however, Atlético-MG, São Paulo and Athletico-PR are still playing in the round and can resume their positions.

The goal that guaranteed the three points was scored by Endrick, sensation from the base alviverde. Halfway through the first half, he took advantage of a left-back intercept in the penalty area and hit first, with the left-hander.

Endrick celebrates Palmeiras goal against Flamengo-SP — Photo: Lolê/AA Flamengo

The forward also had the chance to score a great goal in the second stage, when he turned on a Coelho’s marker, passed another one on the left wing and hit cross, bringing a lot of danger to the goal. With 10 minutes remaining, he was substituted.

At just 15 years old, the boy already shows impact in the Under-20 and has four goals and an assist in five games in the category. Last Thursday (16), playing only the first half, Endrick scored a goal and gave an assist against Flamengo-SP.

Palmeiras is aware of Endrick’s potential and does not intend to “stop” the player’s rise. Without fear of skipping steps, the club will continue using the boy in the major categories, even more so with the prominence that he has been having. The striker still has a training contract with Verdão. He will only be able to sign a professional contract when he turns 16, which will happen in July of next year.

This Sunday, against América-MG, Palmeiras was selected by coach Gilmey Aymberê with Mateus; Garcia, Michel, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Ships, Ramon and Jhonatan; Kevin, Marino and Endrick.

The first phase of Brasileirão is entering its final stretch. To ensure a good place in the knockout, Verdão still faces Cruzeiro, Vasco and Ceará. With 16 matches played, Palmeiras has 31 points, with 9 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats.

The team’s next commitment is on Thursday, 23, against São José, by Paulistão Under-20. Verdão is the current four-time state champion in the category.